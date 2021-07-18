Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Lucy's Aquarius Star Dress Look

✖

One awesome Fairy Tail cosplay has shined a light on Lucy Heartfilia's Aquarius form of her Star Dress spell! Just like fans of Hiro Mashima's various works have come to expect, Fairy Tail featured a huge roster of characters that never shied away from changing their looks from arc to arc. This was especially true for the series' main heroine, Lucy, who probably got the most makeovers out of anyone in the entire series. In fact, one of her biggest spells was all about changing her outfits to grant her different boosts in strength.

Granted through a new mastery of her Celestial Spirit magic, Lucy was able to not only summon her various zodiac helpers but channel their power through herself to gain their respective abilities. Each one came with a new kind of outfit for the fighter, and each look has gained their own fans over the years. Now the Aquarius variant of the Star Dress form lives on once more through some awesome cosplay from @pastelpan.da on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♥︎sarah (@pastelpan.da)

Mashima's penchant for giving his main heroines several makeovers over the course of their respective series continues on with his newest manga, Edens Zero. This newest series recently debuted its very first anime adaptation earlier this March as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and now this first season has kicked off its second cour as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. But thankfully it won't be too much longer before fans outside of Japan will be able to check out this newest series for themselves soon enough.

Netflix has confirmed that Edens Zero will begin streaming worldwide on August 26th. They officially describe the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of Lucy's various makeovers from over Fairy Tail's run? Which was your favorite of her many Star Dress looks? What was your favorite makeover in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!