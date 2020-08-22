Fairy Tail Artist Gifts Lucy with One of Natsu's Nasty Pranks

✖

Remember when Fairy Tail came to an end as Lucy, Natsu and the others decided to take on the 100 Years Quest? You might not know it, but the series actually continued with an official sequel series that sees Lucy and the others taking on this difficult quest in question. Now the illustrator behind the sequel has shared an adorable new look at how Lucy and Natsu are spending the Summer with one of Natsu's nasty pranks. Titled Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, the sequel is continuing right from where the original left off with a whole new adventure.

But original series creator Hiro Mashima is not only busy with his newest series Edens Zero, but a few mysterious in the works projects as well. So instead of illustrating the sequel series himself, Mashima enlisted the help of artist Atsuo Ueda -- who illustrations the series to bring Mashima's original storyboards to life. Fans have come to love Ueda's work in the sequel series thanks to the artist's closely capturing Mashima's style.

This comes through especially well in special artworks Ueda shares to Twitter, and such is the case with the artist's newest work which sees Lucy and Natsu enjoying their Summer. While Lucy is doing something a bit more traditional and eating shaved ice to beat the heat, Natsu is instead turning up the heat while he takes advantage of Lucy's brain freeze. Check out the adorable art below:

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest involves the mysterious legendary quest mentioned at the end of the original series. It's revealed that this quest has not been completed because of its sheer difficulty. It requires Natsu, Lucy, and the others to seal the Five Dragon Gods before they can cause the end of the world. With one Dragon God already dealt with, and another currently in progress as of this writing, fans are hoping the sequel gets a full anime adaptation someday!

Have you read through any of Fairy Tail's official sequel, 100 Years Quest? Would you want to see it adapted into an anime someday? Would you want it to bring an end to the series overall?

