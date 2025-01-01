Fairy Tail Creator Posts Perfect New Year’s Promo for the Year of the Snake

Despite many series going on break, the holidays are always an exciting time for anime fans, with nearly every series sharing exciting new holiday-themed illustrations, and Fairy Tail just took the cake for the perfect New Year’s promo. As per the Chinese Zodiac, 2025 has been declared the Year of the Snake and Fairy Tail‘s creator Hiro Mashima is celebrating the new year in the best way possible with a fitting new illustration featuring the series’ cutest serpentine couple.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hiro Mashima’s official X account recently shared a post wishing fans and followers a happy New Year along with a new illustration featuring Cobra and Kinana, who perfectly fit the snake theme for 2025. The cute duo is drawn in chibi form, with Erik smiling rather mischievously while Kinana is featured in her snake form from when she was known as Cubellios. Given the annual tradition of mangaka like Mashima dropping New Year’s illustrations, such as the latest gorgeous Frieren teases or Hirohiko Araki keeping his tradition largely alive since 1991, this is a welcome occasion for fans.

Hiro Mashima Draws Cobra and Cubellios For the Year of the Snake

While Erik and Kinana may be minor characters in the grand scheme of Fairy Tail‘s vast cast and story, the two are one of the few canon couples in the series with their fair share of shippers who are sure to be elated at seeing the pair finally get the spotlight this New Year. In fact, given Erik’s Poison Dragon Slayer powers and the fact that Kinana is quite literally a snake-turned-human, Hiro Mashima arguably could not have chosen better characters for this year’s New Year’s art.

Though an unconventional pair, Erik and Kinana’s story is quite adorable, even if told only in bits and pieces through a filler arc in the anime. That said, the two have been confirmed to be dating even in the manga, and Fairy Tail‘s latest sequel, 100 Years Quest, even reveals that Erik and Kinana are engaged. As such, hopefully, the coming year will bring more art of the two as a couple as although fans love to see art of Natsu and Lucy, it is quite nice to see Mashima pay attention to some of the other ships in Fairy Tail for a change.

Source: Hiro Mashima Official X