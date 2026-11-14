Fan-Favorite Anime Confirms Season 4 Return After 3 Years With First Trailer – Watch

Laid-Back Camp, one of the most beloved slice-of-life anime of all time, is returning with a Season 4 next year. With the anime industry oversaturated with Shonen and action series, Laid-Back Camp is a breath of fresh air with its cozy and heartwarming vibe. Based on an ongoing manga written and illustrated by Afro, the anime released its first season in 2018 and continued to return with new seasons. The series isn’t a ground-breaking hit,3 but it has a decent enough fan base thanks to its exceptional storytelling with a simplistic and realistic plot.

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The anime has already released three seasons so far, and the latest one debuted in 2024. A sequel season was officially confirmed in November 2024 with a new visual, only a few months after Season 3 reached its conclusion. However, it took a long while for the series to share updates on the upcoming season. The fourth season shared its latest trailer along with a gorgeous key visual. The official X handle of the anime also shared that the fourth season will premiere in April as part of the Spring 2027 anime lineup. The exact release date will only be announced a few weeks before the premiere, but so far, the trailer shares major details on the series and everything we can expect.

Laid-Back Camp Season 4 Is Making a Massive Change in Season 4

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The fourth season will be produced by FuRyu Pictures, a fairly new studio which was established in June last year. This also explains the delay in announcing the release window of the fourth season since the anime was going to be created by another studio. This isn’t the first time the series has gone through this change. While C-Station was responsible for the first two seasons and the feature-length movie, the anime was handed over to Studio 8-bit in Season 3. It’s no secret to anime fans, especially after the release of Blue Lock Season 2, that the animation studio is dealing with several production issues, which is why they couldn’t continue working on Laid-Back Camp after the third season. However, although FuRyu Pictures is a fairly new studio that hasn’t released a number of critically acclaimed series, the trailer gives fans the first glimpse at the animation, and it does look better than before. We can also expect the fourth season of the anime to land on Crunchyroll after its premiere, where you can also catch up with the first three seasons and the OVAs.

Laid-Back Camp Remains One of the Best Slice-of-Life of All Time

Image Courtesy of FuRyu Pictures

This heartwarming story follows Rin Shima, who, unlike other girls her age, spends her days camping alone at the base of Mount Fuji instead of going on a fancy vacation. She excels at basically everything one needs to do to survive out in the woods, including pitching her tent and gathering firewood. However, when her plans are disrupted by a simple mistake, she asks a nearby young girl for help, and the story continues as they enjoy the chilly night together. Aside from portraying the practical and realistic components of camping, the series stands out for the way its main characters interact with and cooperate with one another during a camping trip. It blends the tried-and-true “coming-of-age” tale with very valuable life lessons. Laid-Back Camp is worth giving a shot, especially for those who are hoping to take a break from the thrilling action series that’s dominating the industry.

Are you excited for the anime’s return after three years? What are your expectations from the new studio after watching the trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.