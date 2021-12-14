Fire Force Cosplay Heats Up with Maki’s Fiery Look

One Fire Force fan has really set it all ablaze with an awesome cosplay for Maki Oze! Atsushi Okubo’s newest manga series is still releasing new chapters on a weekly basis, but what fans are hoping to get more of is the official anime adaptation. The series wrapped up its second season with David Production last year, but there has yet to be any word on whether or not the series would continue with new episodes. Part of the reason fans want to see more is the extended cast of wacky characters, and one that often leads the pack is Maki Oze.

Maki is known as the “Witch Queen” due to the nature of his pyrokinetic power, but also demonstrated a strength that came in handy when she needed to help out her fellow Fire Force members. Maki got some stand out moments in the first two seasons, but a third would be an even better opportunity to highlight further why she’s such a fan favorite. Until then, artist @moonchil_77 is providing another great example as to why with one fiery cosplay fit for the fiery fighter Maki on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the second season came to an end, the final episode teased there would be more someday with a “To Be Continued.” Unfortunately it now marks a year since the end of the second season, and there has yet to be any news of a potential third season for the anime. But Okubo’s still releasing new chapters of the manga, and Kodansha has the license for the manga’s series as it fills up store shelves. But if you wanted to check out Fire Force‘s two seasons so far, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

They describe the series as such, “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

What did you think of Fire Force’s anime? Would you want to see a third season of the series someday? What are some things you would hope to see in these new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts on Fire Force and everything anime in the comments!