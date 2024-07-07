Fire Force Season 3 Studio Revealed

Fire Force is currently in the works on a third and final season of the TV anime, and it turns out that the studio behind the new season has been secretly revealed! Fire Force wrapped up Season 2 of the anime quite some time ago, and in the time since, Atsushi Okubo’s original Fire Force manga actually came to an end. That’s why it makes a lot of sense to find out that the anime is indeed returning for its third season. But at the same time, this third season will also serve as the final one for the anime overall.

Fire Force has announced during Anime Expo 2024 that Season 3 is now in the works for a release some time in 2025, but has revealed very little information about what to expect from the new episodes. While the production staff or potential returning voice cast have yet to be revealed as of the time of this first announcement, the website for the anime still lists David Production as the studio for the new episodes. Now this could just be reflective of their work on the first two seasons, but is likely a good sign for the anime’s grand finale.

Shinra vs. Arthur in Fire Force Season 3

What to Know for Fire Force Season 3

Fire Force Season 3 will be a split cour final season on airing in April 2025 before returning for its second half in January 2026 to end it all. Crunchyroll will then be streaming the episodes for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. If you wanted to catch up with the anime thus far, you can find the first two seasons of Fire Force now streaming with Crunchyroll as well. As for the original manga release, it’s now complete and you can find it on shelves thanks to an English language licensing from Kodansha USA.

As for what to expect from the anime’s story, Crunchyroll teases Fire Force on a whole as such, “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”