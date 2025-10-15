Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Shares Promising Update After Indefinite Hiatus

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime series of 2026, as the story will continue the journey towards Aureole. After Fern officially becomes a First Class Mage, Frieren’s party has the permit to continue their travel to the northernmost part of the continent. Since Aureole is located in the same place as the Demon King’s Castle, Frieren is traveling through the same places she once did with Himmel’s party. As she continues her journey, she remembers the ten years she spent with her old companions, adding a sense of nostalgia and melancholy in her wake. While the second season will commence with the Continued Northern Travels Arc, the fifth overall arc, the manga is currently in the middle of its tenth, Foundation Festival Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, the manga, which debuted in 2020, already had a considerable fan following long before the anime’s debut. However, because of the creators’ health issues, the series often goes on unexpected hiatuses. In January this year, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End entered an indefinite hiatus and returned in July. After three months of serialization, the manga announced another indefinite hiatus due to the same reason. Needless to say, fans are looking forward to the series’ return after the creators’ health is stable again. The hiatus kicks off after the release of Chapter 147, after which the official X handle of the series shared an update regarding the situation.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Creators Are Working on the Manga Despite the Hiatus

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Since the post shared by the official X handle is in Japanese, @0xWaifu_ shared a rough English translation: “To All Readers, Thank you very much for your continued support of Sousou no Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End). After discussions with the creators, Kanehito Yamada-sensei and Tsukasa Abe-sensei, regarding their physical condition, the editorial department has decided to give them a period of rest.”

The message continues, “To ensure the continued quality of the story and to allow the creators time to recover, Sousou no Frieren will be on hiatus for a while. Both Yamada-sensei and Abe-sensei will continue working on the series after taking this break, and the editorial department will continue to support them.”

While the creators are working on the manga and the hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule without compromising their health, the series’ return date hasn’t been fixed yet. The manga is currently in a crucial phase as Frieren and her party join Serie in the capital’s Foundation Festival after learning her life is in danger. Although the manga won’t return for at least a few months, @MangaMoguraRE, a famous X account, shares exciting news about the series’ painting book, which will be released on December 18th, 2025. The second season of the anime has confirmed its streaming home will be Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with the first season. All chapters from the manga are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also buy physical and digital copies of the volumes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!