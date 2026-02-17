Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star Admits to Making a Huge Change in Fan-Favorite Character: “I Did Something Different”

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently airing its Season 2 and continues to surprise fans with one perfect episode after another. The latest season is shorter than expected since it’s listed for only 10 episodes. The story continues the journey of Frieren and her party as they continue their travels to the North after Fern became a First Class Mage. The party meets new people along the way while also reuniting with old friends as they travel across the continent. The end goal, Aureole, where souls of the dead rest, is still far ahead, but they don’t plan on stopping before they reach the legendary place. The journey ahead is dangerous, but the party is capable enough to deal with any challenge that comes their way.

Fern is one of the most beloved characters in the series, who joined Frieren in her new adventure long before Stark did. She has known Frieren since she was a child and honed her magic to an exceptional level despite being a human mage. As per The TV, the cast of the series talked about the latest season, where Kana Ichinose, the voice behind Fern, discusses the change she made with the character.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star Explains How She Approached Fern’s Character

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

During the interview, the stars were asked to share their struggles with their approach to acting in the first season. Ichinose highlighted how she struggled with the interactions between Fern and Stark. She shared, “For me, it was the way Fern interacts with me after Stark joins the cast. There are more parts where she intentionally acts cold and tsun, so at first I thought a lot about how far I could go while reading the script and the original work.”

She continued, “But I decided to give it a try while respecting the atmosphere of the acting on set, and when I did, something different from what I imagined for Fern came out, and I was reminded of the beauty of acting that comes from being born on set.”

Fern and Stark’s relationship has been special since the first season, and they continue to grow closer despite their differences. Both have completely opposite personalities, which often causes them to bicker, and it’s mostly because Fern gets upset with Stark.

Her attitude toward Stark is completely different from how she treats others, which creates a challenge for her voice actor to maintain the balance. While Fern’s character stays true to the original manga, Ichinose confirmed that the character turned out different from what she imagined after the recording.

Fern and Stark Have One of The Best Dynamics in The Series

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Fern lost her home and her family during a war, which is why Heiter took her in and cared for her despite his old age. The girl was forced to mature at a young age, and she took care of Heiter, knowing he had grown weaker. She decided to learn magic as a means to support herself so Heiter wouldn’t have to worry about her in his dying moments. Even when she began her journey with Frieren, Fern was the one who ended up taking care of her and everything they needed during their travels.

She is often calm and composed, but when it comes to Stark, she throws tantrums and acts her own age. Whether it’s Stark’s lighthearted nature or the fact that he is closer to her age, she doesn’t hold herself back from showing her true emotions. Their relationship has changed significantly since the first season, and they continue to take small steps toward understanding each other better.

