Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Unveils a New Release Ahead of Season 2 Finale

2026 kicked off with one of the most exciting anime seasons as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End premiered its Season 2. While the latest season is shorter than expected, with only 10 episodes listed for the entire season, the story gets exciting as the journey continues. Frieren’s party continues to head towards the North after Fern got her First Class Mage certification, which is mandatory for any party to travel through the region. The latest season has already released eight episodes as the fan favorite Divine Revolte Arc continues. As the release date of the Season 2 finale approaches, the official YouTube channel of TOHO Animation dropped a new music video for the opening theme “lulu” by Mrs. GREEN APPLE.

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The anime is famous for nailing all its opening and ending themes, along with all the soundtracks, and lulu is no different. The special collaboration video features the full version of the song instead of the 90-second opening. It also includes a compilation of the scenes from all the released episodes of the second season. The video highlights all the characters that have appeared in Season 2 so far, not just the main characters.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Will Conclude in March 2026

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will reach its conclusion on March 27th, 2026. The anime wrapped up the Continued Northern Travels Arc before a one-week hiatus, where Frieren and her party encounter threatening monsters along the way. However, it’s nowhere near as dangerous as the journey ahead of them. Residents in the Northern lands are still struggling because of the demon attacks, and the situation will keep getting worse the closer they get to their destination, where the souls of the dead rest.

Even after the Demon King’s death, the threat of those monsters is still a major issue, especially in the North, which is close to where the villain’s palace was once located. The anime continues the journey in the Divine Revolte Arc as they travel towards the Rufen Region of the Northern Plateau. Frieren’s party is entrusted with a mission to slay a demon that has destroyed a village. They reunite with some old acquaintances from the First Class Mage Exam and learn that the demon they are targeting is Revolte, one of the most powerful characters in the series.

The arc is only six chapters long, so there’s a possibility the second season might commence the thrilling Golden Land Arc even if it can’t fully adapt it. The Golden Land Arc is 28 chapters long, where the party reunites with another examinee of the First Class Mage Exam and learn about the secrets of the Fortified City of Weise. The anime’s Season 2 debuted on January 16th, 2026, and drops new episodes on Crunchyroll every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Although Netflix is also streaming Season 2, it’s only limited to selected regions in Asia, and there’s no confirmation on when it will be available on Netflix USA.

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