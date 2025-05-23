Fruits Basket Fans Rejoice: The Shojo Classic Is Getting a Definitive New Release

Yen Press, the North American publication company responsible for adapting and releasing Japanese media on the continent, has announced that the Fruits Basket manga will receive a new Complete Box Set. Fruits Basket is one of the most beloved shojo series of all time, leading to two anime adaptations from Studio Deen and TMS Entertainment. The original manga lasted from 1998 to 2006, releasing 23 total volumes. Hakusensha published the series in Japan for the Hana to Yume magazine. Tokyopop was initially the North American translator and publisher for Fruits Basket before Yen Press took over the rights. The new Fruits Basket collection by Yen Press will include a “stunning” new box, new cover artwork for the manga, and a beautiful set of lenticular cards.

Fruits Basket stars high schooler Tohru Honda, who ends up staying in the strange home of a fellow classmate. She soon discovers her housemates, the Sohma family, suffer from a generational curse. The twelve members of the Sohma family are possessed by the spirits of the Chinese zodiac and turn into their respective zodiac animals during specific moments. One of the Sohma family members, Kyo, doesn’t actually transform into one of the zodiac creatures, and instead turns into a cat, the one member of the Chinese zodiac left out because of the trickery of the rat zodiac. The series centers on the complicated romantic entanglement Tohru finds herself among the male teenagers of the Sohma family, specifically Kyo.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set



Relive the journey of Tohru Honda from start to finish as she breaks the Sohma family’s curse! This stunning box set features not only brand-new covers but a beautiful set of lenticular cards wrapped up into one picturesque… pic.twitter.com/GyCxfaWHOD — Yen Press (@yenpress) May 23, 2025

Fruits Basket is a Shojo Classic

Fruits Basket received praise for its characters, especially the endlessly optimistic Tohru, and romance elements. The original anime adaptation from 2001 only lasted 26 episodes and left the series unresolved until the TMS reboot in 2019. The Fruits Basket reboot lasted for 63 episodes and covered the entire manga storyline, finally giving anime-watchers the closure they desperately needed. Crunchyroll licensed the series for North American distribution, producing an English dub that brings back nearly the entire dub cast of the 2001 anime, including lead actress Laura Bailey.

Yen Press has made several other announcements at the MCM Comic Con London 2025, including The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School, The Girl Past the Filters, and Love Bullet. The company has also announced new dubbed audiobooks alongside Yen Audio, including I’ve Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too and If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love. No specific release date for the Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set has been revealed at the time of this writing.

H/T: Yen Press Official X (formerly Twitter) Account