Fruits Basket: Prelude Shares First Look at Character Designs

Fruits: Basket has shared the first character designs for its upcoming Fruits Basket: Prelude spin-off anime project! Fruits Basket was one of the many projects that returned for a whole new anime adaptation as part of a celebration for the anniversary of Natsuki Takaya’s original manga series, and its anime run ended this year with its third season. Fans finally got to see the complete version of the manga’s story finally come to life through anime, but now the franchise is preparing one more comeback to really adapt every little thing from the manga series as fans have wanted all this time.

Following the end of the Fruits Basket reboot anime’s third and final season, it was announced that the franchise would be returning for a new theatrical anime project that will not only feature some recap for the anime’s events, but adapt new material featuring the story of how Tohru Honda’s parents, Kyoko and Katsuya, first met. As it readies for its release in theaters in Japan next year, the official Twitter account for Fruits Basket -prelude- shared a much closer look at their character designs for the new project! Check them out below:

Fruits Basket -prelude- will be officially releasing in theaters in Japan on February 18th, but unfortunately there has yet to be any international release plans revealed as of this writing. For the new film itself, the main cast and staff will be returning from the anime for the new effort at TMS Entertainment. This includes the returning Miyuki Sawashiro and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kyoko and Katsuya respectively. This new project will also include a brand new bit of story from creator Natsuki Takaya as an exclusive epilogue will be narrated by Kyo, about he and Tohru’s life following the end of the series.

If you wanted to check out the new Fruits Basket anime, all three of its seasons are now streaming on Funimation. They describe the reboot as such, “Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!”

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Fruits Basket return for this new prequel? What did you think of the reboot anime series overall?