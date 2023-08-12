Futurama Season 11 Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip Released

Futurama is inching closer to the halfway point of its first new season of episodes now streaming with Hulu, and Hulu is getting fans ready for what's coming next with the sneak peek clip for Episode 4 of the new Futurama season! Futurama has returned ten years after its cancellation on Comedy Central, and fans have been responding well to each new episode of the revival season thus far. With the promise that the new season would be following up on older stories, it's made each new episode all the more curious than before as the Planet Express crew takes on new stories.

Futurama's next episode will be making its premiere on Hulu very soon, and it teases that the Planet Express crew will be shrinking down and dealing with a whole new world full of increasingly gross creatures (as Leela and the others remark). With the crew shrinking down again, coupled with the "Parasites Regained" title of the episode, it seems like Futurama will be revisiting another classic idea next. Check out the sneak peek clip at Futurama Season 11 Episode 4 below as released by Hulu:

Where to Watch Futurama's Next Episode

Futurama Season 11 Episode 4 is titled "Parasites Regained" and will be premiering with Hulu on Sunday at 11:00PM. Hulu teases the episode as such, "After Nibbler falls ill, the crew shrinks down for a dangerous mission into a desert world contained within his litter box." Futurama's newest season is now streaming on a weekly basis with Hulu, and will be ten episodes long overall. The series has been revived for two seasons with original co-creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returning as executive producers together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. As for what's coming this season overall, Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

What are you hoping to see in Futurama's next episode? How are you liking the new season on Hulu so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!