Gachiakuta Creator Claps Back at Soul Eater Haters With a Viral Post

Gachiakuta's creator has gone viral over their response to a Soul Eater hater online! Kei Urana's Gachiakuta has been picking up steam with manga fans ever since it first made its debut in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2022, and it will be reaching a whole new level of fans when its official anime adaptation premieres some time next year. But what's also going to help the series reach new heights is the creator going all out to defend other major franchises as well such as Soul Eater, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Atsushi Okubo's Soul Eater is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Japan with a new art exhibition showing off its best moments, and Urana took to social media to express their desire in checking out the event. When someone on X responded with a statement talking down Soul Eater, Urana went viral with fans for the blunt response, "Soul Eater : god[.] You go to work." It's a statement that hit so hard that the original response was deleted as a result, as that fan was likely not expecting this creator to clap back so hard. But now it's just another reason to look forward to the Gachiakuta anime.

Soul Eater : god

You go to work. — 裏那圭◾️KEI URANA (@KEI_URANA) September 2, 2024

What Is Gachiakuta?

Originally created by Kei Urana in 2022 for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, with graffiti art attributed to Hideyoshi Anno, Fumihiko Suganama will be directing the Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino will be handling character designs, and will serve as chief animation director. As for the original Gachiakuta manga, you can now find the first few volumes on shelves now if you wanted to get the jump on it before the anime premieres.

Kodansha teases what to expect from Gachiakuta as such, "Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!"