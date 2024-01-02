Giant Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire RC Toy Features Heat-Ray Breath

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jada Toys has unleashed a figure inspired by the new Godzilla design that will be featured in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel, only this particular figure is radio controlled with loads of fun features. Standing 12.5-inches tall and 25-inches long, this Godzilla can walk, stomp, and whip its tail (for steering) on command. It even features a light-up spine, roar sound effect, and simulated steam-powered heat ray breath.

Pre-orders for the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Godzilla Heat-Ray Breath RC are live here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99 with a release date set for this month. Note that US shipping is currently free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $79 with the code WINTER79 at checkout. Jada's Godzilla toy might also end up here on Amazon at some point in the future.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters on April 12th with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The film stars Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews; Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes; Dan Stevens as Trapper; Kaylee Hottle as Jia; Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Rachel House.

Is Godzilla x Kong in the MonsterVerse?



