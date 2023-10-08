Goblin Slayer Season 2 Opening, Ending Released

Goblin Slayer has returned to screens with the highly anticipated second season as part of the new wave of Fall 2023 anime releases, and Goblin Slayer Season 2 has debuted its new opening and ending themes for the new episodes! Goblin Slayer kicked off its first anime run some time ago with one of the most controversial premieres in recent memory, and the second season was anticipated as fans were wondering if the series would follow that same path for the second run. While it's definitely far removed from that initial premiere, there is a tease for a brutal new adventure to come.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 has premiered its first episode as part of the new wave of Fall premieres, and with it has debuted its new opening and ending theme sequences to help celebrate. The new opening theme for Goblin Slayer Season 2 is titled "Entertainment" as performed by Mili, and you can check it out in the video above as shared by Crunchyroll. The new ending theme is titled "Kasumi no Mukou e" as performed by Yuki Nakashima, and you can check it out in the video below.

Where to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Directed by Misato Takada for new production studio Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox instead), Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be running for 12 episodes in total. Now airing as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, you can now find each of the new episodes as they release streaming with Crunchyroll. You can currently catch up with Goblin Slayer's first season there and the Goblin's Crown OVA special if you want to get up to speed why the first season was such a controversy.

Crunchyroll teases Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

How do you feel about the new opening and ending themes for Goblin Slayer Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!