Godzilla Joins Weapon X in Latest Marvel Crossover

Godzilla has been spending months fighting against the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe, earning his role as the King of the Monsters against the likes of Spider-Man, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men to name a few. Recently, the related one-shots gave way to a main mini-series, Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe, bringing together all of the crime fighters for a five-issue battle against the lizard king. Previously, comic book covers for the mini-series presented Godzilla in an Iron Man suit of his own, gaining the power of the Spirit of Vengeance, and becoming the next host of the Venom Symbiote, but he’s never looked quite like this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it seems unlikely that Godzilla will be getting his own adamantium skeleton in this latest crossover, the first issue of Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe has already shown just how strong the kaiju is in comparison to comic book heavyweights. Specifically, readers witness Godzilla fighting against a Celestial, a being that has long been thought to be one of the strongest creatures roaming the cosmos within the comic book universe. Needless to say, the Marvel heroes are going to have quite the challenge in tackling Godzilla at this point and you can check out the kaiju’s new fusion below.

toho & Marvel comics

Godzilla’s Fusion Frenzy

Godzilla’s foray into the Marvel Universe this year has been absolutely littered with stories that imagine the popular kaiju gaining new powers thanks to this crossover. When the lizard king met the Fantastic Four, it was granted the Power Cosmic to rival Galactus’ new herald, King Ghidorah. When Godzilla encounter Marvel’s Emerald Giant, the Hulk, the giant monster received gamma-irraditated blood to create a very new take on the kaiju. When the King of the Monsters entered New York City to tangle with Spider-Man, it gained the power of the alien symbiote, introducing a wild new take on Venom. With several issues remaining in Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe, it will be interesting to see if the giant monster receives any additional power-ups or cosmetic changes.

On top of the Marvel crossover, Godzilla has been making waves in the comic book medium. IDW specifically has been releasing a steady stream of kaiju stories that see the giant monster fighting aliens, attacking U.S. cities, and generally causing headaches for all of humanity. Ironically enough, Godzilla and Kong are currently attacking the DC Universe thanks to Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2. While this crossover hasn’t seen the lizard king or the ruler of Skull Island blasted to Krypton and/or enter the Speed Force, the mini-series has transformed a classic villain into a kaiju and presented some wild new problems for all parties involved.

Want to stay up to date on Godzilla’s activities in the superhero universes of Marvel and DC? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the King of the Monsters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.