Surprising Godzilla Cosplay Puts Fun Spin on Mothra

Mothra's big debut in Legendary's Monsterverse was one of the most successful aspects of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and now a surprising cosplay has put a fun new spin on the fan favorite moth Titan! Godzilla: King of the Monsters greatly expanded the lore of Legendary's new Monsterverse with the addition of TOHO favorite Kaiju King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra into the mix as opponents and allies. This was all in service of eventually getting to a major showdown against King Kong, which will finally take place with the final film of the Monsterverse quadrilogy Godzilla vs. Kong.

Although King Kong and Godzilla are confirmed to make appearances in the upcoming film (and even a few prequel comics before its official debut), there are still many questions as to whether or not we will be seeing other Titans make their way to that final fight. One big addition could be Mothra, and fans definitely wouldn't turn down seeing her again if it meant she gave Godzilla another huge boost.

It would be wise to capitalize on all of the fun fan fervor for the moth Titan, and this cosplay from artist @revelriley (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) puts a fun new twist on the fan favorite. Taking on Mothra's colors found in her original TOHO incarnation, but making it fit better with a human form, this surprising cosplay proves that Mothra's design is fit for any setting. You can check out the excellent cosplay below:

Mothra might not be making an appearance in the sequel considering the Titan technically died in order to help Godzilla defeat King Ghidorah, but considering there was almost a Mothra focused post-credits scene and the fact that the iconic Kaiju has revived itself a few times over the years, who knows? Maybe we'll get a new Mothra with a look more akin to its original TOHO counterpart like this cosplay?

What did you think of Mothra's Monsterverse debut in Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Are you hoping to see the famous kaiju again in the upcoming finale, Godzilla vs. Kong? Do you think there's a possibility that Mothra can return at all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

