Godzilla vs Kong Comes Together in This Adorable Kids Book

Next month, kaiju fans will finally bear witness to the long-awaited brawl between the current king of the monsters, Godzilla, and the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, in the massive crossover film of Godzilla Vs. Kong, but fans will also have the opportunity to show off the titanic tussle via an adorable kids' book that is arriving following the film's release date! Though the upcoming battle between Godzilla and Kong in the Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" will be anything but cute, this children's' book will clearly be demonstrating that the two legendary monsters can still be the best of friends.

Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight (But They Always Make Up) will be the name of this adorable book, with the Official Description for the adorable tale reading as such:

“Share the beloved Godzilla and Kong characters with your family in this engaging board book featuring heartwarming lessons in friendship. Making new friends isn’t always easy for kids. That’s equally true for two giant monsters, where small misunderstandings can easily blossom into enormous conflicts. Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight (But They Always Make Up) provides tips on how to be a good friend by using these two Titans to show young kids how to behave in familiar situations… on a much larger scale. Featuring adorable artwork, PlayPop board books impart developmental lessons to kids through characters their parents love, to promote a shared family experience in reading together.”

(Photo: Insight Kids)

From what we've seen so far from the trailers and marketing material from the upcoming kaiju film that will be released in theaters and the streaming platform of HBO Max this March, it definitely seems as if something is up with the current King of the Monsters, as Godzilla is rampaging around the world and humanity can't understand why following the events of the previous film of the "Monster-Verse" in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. With many believing that Mecha-Godzilla is a given to make an appearance in the upcoming crossover, we could definitely see Godzilla and Kong joining forces at some point in the film to take down a bigger threat than themselves.

If one children's' book isn't enough for you, an official children's' story, Kong And Me, will also be released in honor of the Legendary film.

Via Bloody Disgusting