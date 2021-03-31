✖

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard would love to revisit the MonsterVerse someday! Godzilla vs. Kong brought Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy to a climax with a fight between its two titular Titans, and this certainly seemed like it was an ending to the natural build from the four films released thus far. But shortly after its release, a huge new wave of demand from fans started to pop up in which they asked for Legendary to continue the MonsterVerse with brand new entries. This is an idea Godzilla vs. Kong's director Adam Wingard unsurprisingly seems to subscribe to as well.

During a special AMA on Reddit to celebrate the release of the film, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard opened up to fans about various aspects of the film. When asked about whether he would return to the MonsterVerse if asked, Wingard's response was a resounding and definitive, "oh hell yeah."

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The idea of Legendary continuing its MonsterVerse beyond Godzilla vs. Kong isn't such an odd one considering the success of this film (especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) in both theaters and the HBO Max streaming service. Kong: Skull Island (and upcoming live-action Gundam project for Netflix) director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has also expressed his support for the MonsterVerse to continue as well, so together with Wingard, the MonsterVerse's directors seem to want this universe to continue.

As for how the MonsterVerse can continue with or without Wingard attached to a future project, Legendary has already made known they have a "number of ideas for more movies." in this universe. So the interest is indeed there from both sides of the production. But it's still a long road to actually making this happen, and that's especially true for Wingard as now the director is busier than ever.

Wingard himself might want to return someday, but the director is currently attached to a new take on Face/Off (with a sequel set after the events of that original film) and a new take on the Thundercats franchise (which will reportedly be a blend of CGI and traditional animation). Both of these projects will see the director re-teaming with long time writing partner, Simon Barrett, and will keep the director fairly busy in the immediate future.

So if Wingard does return to a future MonsterVerse project, it's going to be a while before we see what that return might look like! But what do you think? Would you want to see Godzilla vs. Kong's director take on another MonsterVerse movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!