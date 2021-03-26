✖

Godzilla vs. Kong teases a long forgotten war in the first trailer! After the original release date for the fourth film in the Monsterverse quadrilogy was moved five different times, Godzilla vs. Kong is finally slated for a release in theaters (and HBO Max) this March. With the film's release now slated for a little over two months away, the promotional train has finally begun running for the major fight between the film's two titular Titans. But as the trailer teases, it turns out that they might have fought long before the events of Godzilla vs. Kong in a long forgotten war.

At one point during the debut trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, Rebecca Hall's Ilene Andrews says "There was a war...and they're the last ones standing." Although this line could very well refer to two other monsters, it's implied that this is referring to Godzilla and Kong as the last standing of the major Titan threats following the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. This also plays into the after credits scene in Kong: Skull Island.

Following Kong: Skull Island, Monarch revealed that they had been studying the various Kaiju threats popping up like Kong. This was leading into the events of King of the Monsters with a series of cave paintings outlining Ghidorah and Godzilla, but this could also be a reference to this war that Hall's character mentions in the trailer. But this also implies that there's much more to the Monsterverse than Godzilla vs. Kong's first look leads on.

There have been theories where fans have guessed that ultimately the fight in the film will have Godzilla and Kong facing off against a third threat, and while that could very well be the apparent MechaGodzilla spotted in the trailer, there's also a chance it could be a third unseen Kaiju that was once involved in this war. But what do you think? Wo you think Godzilla vs. Kong is going to flesh out this ancient war? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Godzilla vs. Kong releases on HBO Max and in theaters on March 26th, and it's officially described as such, "Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."