Godzilla vs Kong Poster Imagines the Gorilla as a Dragon Ball Great Ape

Godzilla vs Kong has been in all the headlines as of late, and that is thanks to its impressive trailer. The epic movie promises to bring the best of both King Kong and Godzilla to life for audiences to enjoy. Of course, fans have taken the movie's first-look on to themselves for some impressive makeovers, and one artist decided it was time to reimagine Kong as a Great Ape enemy.

Over on Twitter, a piece of artwork went viral after FungKinChew shared the piece with everyone. The comic artist decided it was time to tribute Kong with help from the Dragon Ball universe. As you can see below, that meant turning the Kaiju into a Great Ape, and we are loving the look.

Kong looks much the same in this shot as he does in the trailer, but his attire is totally different. With an ax in hand, King Kong completes his look with the armor worn by Freeza's army. The hulking breastplate covers King Kong with ease, but his pants are ripped to bits. The uniform completes itself with white gloves as usual and a pair of pointed boots.

The artist shared a few other pieces of theirs which celebrate all things Kaiju. In one shot, fans can see Godzilla fighting an Eva Unit from Neon Genesis Evangelion. The middle shot goes old-school with one of Asia's most famous superheroes, Ultraman. In a perfect world, all four of these characters would come together for a battle, and Great Ape Kong would give them a run for their money.

Of course, now the question remains how Kong would fare in a battle with a Saiyan. Goku is no pushover, and the same can be said for Vegeta., Great Apes are said to be unstoppable forces in the Dragon Ball universe, so there is no telling how one would do in a one-on-one fight with Kong!

What do you think of this clever Godzilla vs Kong crossover? Do you think a Great Ape could step to Kong...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.