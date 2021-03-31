Godzilla vs Kong Meet Their Match with This Resident Evil Crossover

✖

Though Godzilla Vs. Kong has been popular for presenting two of the biggest monsters in the world of pop culture, another tall monster has been doing her best to keep in step with the kaiju as one fan has imagined Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, the breakaway star of the upcoming Resident Evil 8: Village, as towering over the competition. With the recent trailer for the Legendary Pictures' crossover showing us some of the brawls between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island, it will definitely be interesting to see what other big monsters make appearances in this crossover film!

The first trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong has been shattering records since being released on Youtube, giving us our first glimpses of the titanic tussle between the two popular giant monsters, and while the Resident Evil 8 trailer hasn't garnered as many views, the groundswell for the game and specifically Lady Dimitrescu has been making the rounds on social media. There are still many questions that have yet to be revealed for the blockbuster movie and the video game that both pride themselves on presenting fans with giant monsters, fans are happy to wait to experience these worlds that continue their respective series!

Twitter Artist Art B0i shared this inspirational artwork that imagines Resident Evil 8's "Tall Lady" interjecting herself into the long-awaited battle between Godzilla and Kong, towering over the competition and proving herself to be quite the challenger in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse":

A new challenger approaches pic.twitter.com/4IFLcxdNcc — Skywalkwhore(he/him) COMMISSIONS OPEN (@artb0i) February 3, 2021

Many have begun theorizing the origins of Lady Dimitrescu, with some believing that she is a variation of the original "Tyrant", the main villain introduced in the first Resident Evil game, while others believe that she is some sort of vampire considering her attire. Though the upcoming Resident Evil game doesn't appear to have any monsters that are the same size and stature as either Godzilla or Kong, the current promotional material for Village has shown some terrifying creatures that are sure to make gamers' skin crawl in this new locale!

