Godzilla x Kong Sequel: Director Grant Sputore Breaks Silence on New Gig

The MonsterVerse will be continuing with a new Godzilla x Kong movie, and director Grant Sputore has shared their reaction to signing onto the new project! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has taken over the box office to become the highest grossing film in the MonsterVerse. So it was no surprise to find out that Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery were already moving forward on a sequel to the film, but what was surprising was that they would now need to move on without the director behind two of the most successful entries, Adam Wingard. But the franchise rolls on.

With the director behind Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire not returning to the MonsterVerse in order to pursue new projects, it was announced that the now in the works Godzilla x Kong sequel has signed on Grant Sputore (director behind I Am Mother) as the director behind the upcoming film. Taking on Instagram, Sputore shared his reaction to joining the MonsterVerse with "Well this is (literal) HUGE news. It's also a huge honour. I've been a giant monster fan for as long as I've been a fan of anything – and to follow in the footsteps of the other incredible directors who've had their turn in the MonsterVerse is a dream come true. Can't thank Legendary enough for this Titan sized opportunity."

What to Know for Godzilla x Kong Sequel

The upcoming sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does currently not have a potential release window or title as of the time of this publication. Along with Sputore signing on to direct, it has also been announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham is currently tasked to write the script. If you wanted to check out the newest MonsterVerse film for yourself, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now available on digital and the 4K, Blu-ray and DVD will be hitting shelves on June 11th.

Legendary Entertainment teases what to expect from the film as such, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."