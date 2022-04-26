Golden Kamuy Creator May Reboot a Popular Sports Manga Soon

✖

Golden Kamuy has kept readers entertained for several years now, but all good things must come to an end eventually. If you didn't know, creator Satoru Noda promised to end the historical series earlier this year, and this week marks the release of its final chapter. However, instead of going on hiatus, the artist is already busy working on his next project that fans of Haikyuu and Prince of Tennis won't want to miss.

The update comes from Manga Mogura RE over on Twitter, a well-known page documenting all things manga. It was there a report popped up regarding Noda's next project, and it sounds like the artist is ready to pick up Supinamarada once more.

"Golden Kamui" creator Satoru Noda will start a reboot of his Hokkaido set ice hockey sports manga "Supinamarada!" in Weekly Young Jump magazine



The original series was axed after 6 volumes back in 2012 pic.twitter.com/sXglUy8VjM — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 26, 2022

According to the report, Noda is reportedly planning to reboot the sports manga sometime this year. At this time, no official confirmation has been given about the revival. However, fans expect Shueisha will clarify this report when its next issue of Weekly Young Jump goes live.

For those unfamiliar with Supinamarada, the manga debuted in July 2011 and run just over a year. With six volumes to its name, Noda's first serialized manga focused on ice hockey. The story follows a teenager named Shirakawa Rou who once wanted to be an Olympian figure skater. However, after his mother's tragic death, Rou leaves the ice behind until he enters high school. It is there he discovers a passion for ice hockey, and Supinamarada follows Rou as he joins his school's hockey team.

The sports anime was met with solid reviews when it debuted, but titles like Haikyuu dominated the scene at the time. Now, it looks like Noda is ready to give his hockey tale another chance, and fans are curious to see how Supinamarada fairs this time around.

What do you make of this latest report? Would you be down to check out Supinamarada once more? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.