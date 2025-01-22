Gravity Falls Is Leaving a Major Streaming Service (But There’s Good News Too)

The animated series focusing on the Mystery Shack and its employees has long been a fan-favorite since it was first brought to life by Disney in 2012. While the series only garnered two seasons, the show has continued to score new audiences since hitting various streaming services. Unfortunately, Gravity Falls will be removed from one of its biggest platforms in the coming days. While animation fans might not have the chance to watch the Pines’ story on one platform, there’s a silver lining to this cloud when it comes to checking out Gravity Falls. If you want to check out the series in the future, you might want to read on.

Gravity Falls has been a part of the Hulu library for some time, but it appears as though animation fans only have until the end of this month to watch the series on the streaming service. Fans might find this surprising since Disney currently owns the largest stake in Hulu, with the “House of Mouse” having a 67% stake in the platform as of the writing of this article. Previously, Comcast was the main shareholder of the streaming service but in 2023, the reins were shifted to Disney. Luckily, we do have good news for those looking to revisit, or dive into, the Mystery Shack’s tale.

Gravity Falls Can Still Be Watched

Luckily, Mabel and Dipper’s story can still be experienced on Disney+ for the foreseeable future. This fact always has the potential to change in the future, as it seems that series across all the streaming services can either be removed entirely or jump to new platforms. Gravity Falls also has a box set for the complete series on DVD and Blu-Ray, though finding the latter can be difficult as animation fans have apparently snatched that one up.

Ironically enough, Gravity Falls has continued to highlight some of its characters in some wild ways in recent days. In the Disney animated series, Chibiverse, creator and voice actor Alex Hirsch returned to the roles of Grunkle Stan and Soos. During this episode, the beloved characters interacted with Disney properties including Ducktales, Phineas & Ferb, and Amphibia to make a crossover that many might have missed. Even over a decade since its debut, Gravity Falls remains a fan-favorite and might make future appearances.

The Gravity Falls Revival

For those hoping to see a Gravity Falls comeback, we have good news for you. Last summer, a Disney Executive stated that discussions had taken place between the studio and Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch. Disney Executive Vice President Meredith Roberts stated the following, “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

Considering how Gravity Falls originally ended, it makes sense that a revival could arrive at some point. While the series finale was one that had a definitive ending for the scenario that Mabel and Dipper found themselves in, returning to the Mystery Shack for future adventures was also left on the table.

Want to stay up to date on the Mystery Shack? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Gravity Falls and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.