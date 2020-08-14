Great Pretender Reveals English Dub Cast

WIT Studio officially debuted their latest original anime production earlier this year, and now Great Pretender has set their English dub cast ahead of its launch on Netflix in the United States. Although the first 14 episodes of the series debuted on Netflix in Japan earlier this Summer, fans in the United States won't have to wait that much longer for its debut in other regions. Scheduled to launch on Netflix outside of Japan on August 20th, Great Pretender will be featuring a new English dub version alongside the standard Japanese language release. Now Netflix has broken down the cast for this new series!

What's going to be interesting about this upcoming dub is how it reflects the switches to English in the original release. A few characters swap to English dialogue with great impact in the original release according to fans, so this cast is going to have some unique hurdles to work over when recording their lines! As Netflix's official Twitter account breaks down, the English dub cast for Great Pretender includes Alan Lee as Makoto Edamura, Aaron Phillips as Laurent Theirry, Kausar Mohammed as Abigail "Abbie" Jones, Laura Pst as Cynthia Moore, Mike Pollock as Kudo, and Karen Huie as Shi Ohn Kim.

Here’s your first look at the scammers, grifters, and cons of Great Pretender’s English cast!

Makoto Edamura - @AlanLeeVO

Laurent Thierry - @SamuraiPhillips

Abigail Jones (Abbie) - @kausartheperson

Cynthia Moore - @LauraPostVoice

Kudo - @itsamike

Shi Ohn - Karen Huie pic.twitter.com/3Vnb4VL4Oz — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 11, 2020

Great Pretender is officially described as such, "Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...! Hiro Kaburagi x Yoshiyuki Sadamoto x Ryota Kosawa x WIT STUDIO - A high-end animated entertainment created by the best team of the century -."

Will you be checking out Great Pretender when it hits Netflix later this month? What are you hoping to see from WIT Studio's newest anime series? Who are you most excited to hear in the new English dub release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

