Great Pretender Season 2 Confirms U.S. Release Date

Netflix has revealed the release date for Great Pretender's new batch of episodes for fans outside of Japan! Great Pretender has one of the oddest release schedules for Netflix's anime in recent memory as it has released in various episodic chunks in Japan. But fans in other territories finally got to see the first slate of episodes for themselves earlier this year when Great Pretender finally launched on Netflix outside of Japan. Now that Netflix has revealed the release schedule for their November releases, fans have also gotten a date for Great Pretender "Season 2."

According to Netflix's official Twitter account, Great Pretender's next batch of episodes will be hitting on November 25th in the United States. Meaning that it will be a pretty packed Thanksgiving Day holiday for many anime fans looking forward to the next slate of episodes from this series!

there’s too many frights for October to contain, which means November is officially Halloween 2 pic.twitter.com/La0riN65yy — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 22, 2020

Although Netflix calls this a "Season 2" for Great Pretender, it's really only the back half of the first season as it's been released on Netflix in Japan. The first slate of episodes ended with Episode 14, so "Season 2" of the series will involve Episode 15-23 of the series. And while the full slate is now streaming on Netflix in Japan, it's yet to finish its broadcast airing.

This original anime series is directed by Hiro Kaburagi (Hozuki's Coolheadedness) for WIT Studio (the studio behind Attack on Titan's first three seasons and many more). Yoshiyuki Sadamoto (Neon Genesis Evangelion) served as character designer for the series, Ryota Kosawa (Parasyte's live-action film) served as script writer, and Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul, Vinland Saga) composed the music for the series.

When the series first debuted in Japan, fans in the United States wondered when they would get to see the series for themselves after seeing just how striking some of the promotional material for the series was. Now with the next batch of episodes on the horizon, fans in the United States will finally see how this series comes to an end!

Are you excited to see Great Pretender's next batch of episodes? What did you think of the first few episodes released so far?