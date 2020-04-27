Gundam Build Drivers Re:Rise to Go on Hiatus Due to Pandemic

✖

Another anime is biting the dust this season has Gundam Build Drivers Re:Rise will be going on hiatus soon due to the pandemic. The word was given on Twitter when the time behind the anime informed fans of the tough choice. Currently, the Gundam series has no return date, but fans are hopeful it will return sooner rather than later.

According to the recent announcement, Gundam Build Drivers Re:Rise will go on hiatus starting May 7. After that point, the anime will be postponed indefinitely as fans wait for the team to make new episodes. The show confirmed it will inform fans of its return date once it has been decided upon.

For fans, this announcement comes as a blow as it marks yet another hiatus for the season. No one expected the novel coronavirus to upset the entertainment sector as badly as it has, and that goes for anime as well. This week, fans learned Black Clover is one of the recent big-hitters to be delayed because of the ongoing pandemic.

"Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE" will be postponed until further notice after the 18th overall episode on May 7th. The series' return date will be announced as soon at is has been decided.https://t.co/SLCGQvKMCi pic.twitter.com/mnC9JNeSb7 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) April 27, 2020

Currently, some of this year's biggest shows are being put on hold because of the ordeal. One of the first brand-name series to be delayed was Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World. The show was slated to debut in April but has since moved its second season to July.

A handful of other seasonal shows have been delayed along with annual staples. One Piece and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have closed production in recent weeks as Japan has operated under a state of emergency. With recent reports predicting such guidelines will be upheld into May at least, there is no word on when shows like Gundam Build Drivers Re:Rise will return, but fans are holding out hope none the less.

