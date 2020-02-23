Gundam to Get Live-Action Short Film Soon

When it comes to Mobile Suit Gundam, the franchise knows few bounds. The title debuted years ago and kicked off an unwitting franchise that would sci-fi for good. The tech anime has a series of projects in development, and it turns out one of them in a live-action romp. And no, we are not talking about Hollywood and its impending take on Gundam.

No, this live-action gift is coming from Japan thanks to a well-known director. According to a new report by Sunrise, the company is producing a live-action reel inspired by Gundam which Katsuyuki Motohiro is overseeing.

The report didn’t give many details on the live-action project, but it will be based on the Gundam Build anime. The spin-off has become a popular one with fans given its recent TV series, and Motohiro is making the special thanks to Gundam‘s 40th anniversary of Bandai model kits.

So far, there is no release date for the video, but fans are excited by its promise. This is one of the first live-action projects which Gundam has pursued, and it is about a spin-off series at that. Hollywood did confirm a couple years back that it has optioned the franchise for a live-action movie. Details about that big-budget movie are still under wraps, but fans do have big expectations.

After all, Matsuhiro is a well-known creator to anime fans. He was the chief director of the first two Psycho-Pass shows and its first film. Outside of that, the filmmaker has worked on FLCL and the live-action adaptation of Ajin: Demi-Human. Now, it seems like. Matsuhiro is ready to tackle Gundam, and fans are cheering on the director as this project moves forward.

What do you make of this live-action Gundam venture? Does it give you hope for the actual thing?

