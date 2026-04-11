Gundam Creators Hint at Sequel For Beloved Series

The Gundam franchise is continuing its decades-long trend of releasing new mech stories featuring its classic, space-soaring robots. This year, the second entry of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash will arrive in North America, with the “Sorcery of Nymph” already arriving in Japanese theaters earlier in 2026. In a recent interview, the creators of a popular anime adaptation of the franchise are hinting at a possible comeback. While the Gundam series has been more than willing to return to universes from the franchise’s past, fans might be surprised to learn that an alternate universe sequel might be in the cards.

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Gundam GQuuuuuuX might have featured mechs of its own, but the series was a unique one within the beloved anime franchise. Releasing its first and only season last year, the anime adaptation was from Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno, taking anime fans into a world that asked the question, “What if Char had discovered the Gundam first in the original anime.” In a new event to promote the release of GQuuuuuuX’s Blu-Ray and DVD release, director Kazuya Tsurumaki and producer Yugi Sugitani stated that there was a reason why all of the show’s characters survived the twelve episodes. “We made sure not to kill off any main characters, so that a sequel could begin at any time.” Specifically, the creators hinted at the idea of exploring the background of supporting character Shuji should the anime be greenlit for a sequel.

Gundam’s Sequel Bait

Bandai Namco Filmworks/Sunrise

The first season of this “What If?” anime explored a universe in which the Principality of Zeon won the war against the Earth Federation, as Char used the Gundam to easily win the conflict. This victory didn’t mean that the universe was destroyed, as protagonist Amate Yuzuriha finds herself both discovering a Gundam of her own while being dragged into an underground mech tournament. While Char didn’t play a major role in Amate’s life, his legacy lived on throughout the first season, and the secrets surrounding him and Zeon were reveled. Bandai Namco Filmworks has yet to officially confirm a new season for GQuuuuuuX, but the Gundam franchise has been more than willing to bring back old universes.

Hathaway’s Flash has been a prime example of the mech franchise returning to the universe that started it all, with protagonist Noa Hathaway taking the title of Char and Amuro’s successor. Established as a trilogy of films, this film series is one of many stories that focus on the war between Zeon and Earth. While not featuring the original universe, Gundam’s biggest movie of all time was a sequel to one of the anime’s beloved series. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom remains the highest earning, continuing the story of the SEED series. With plenty of stories from the anime not receiving sequels of their own, some mech universes are dying for a revival.

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Via Gundam News