Gundam Inspires Pop Idol to Make the Cutest Gunpla Ever

When it comes to cute things, you don't necessarily think of Gundam. The mecha franchise doesn't bill itself on being kawaii for the most part, but it has had its moments. And now, one of Japan's cutest idols is making Gundam extra adorable thanks to a special model kit of theirs.

The whole thing came to light on Twitter courtesy of Mizu Minamo. The idol-actress uses social media quite often to speak with fans, and they post tons of pictures to boot. Of course, many of these photos showcase the idol in all her frilly style, so fans were surprised when Minamo posted a photo of Japan's gorgeous cherry blossoms with a pink take on the Gundam Barbatos from Iron-Blooded Orphans.

As you can see above, the adorable model kit gives the ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos a very different look than fans are used to. Not only is the mecha covered in ribbons and gold accents, but most of its plating is pink now. It is definitely a look, and honestly? It seems fans online are into it.

You may be surprised by Minamo's Gundam tribute, but longtime fans of the idol are hardly shocked. The actress is a well-known fan of the franchise and has built plenty of Gunpla figures in the past. In fact, Minamo coined the term 'kawaii Gunpla' as her thing, and this latest build proves that in spades. And if you want to check out their other adorable mecha models, you can find them on Twitter right here!

What do you think about this super-cute Gunpla model? Would you care to add it to your kit collection?

HT – SoraNews24