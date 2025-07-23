Gundam GQuuuuuuX Unleashes New Promo Highlighting its Best Fights

Still not over the grand finale of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX on June 25th? Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video of Japan has shared a new promo for the series, showcasing the action scenes featured across the show’s 12-episode run. The promo video features many major spoilers for the show, including the final battle with the surprise return of the Gundam franchise’s most recognizable mecha. Prime Video is marketing Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX as one of its biggest anime titles, with the series heavily featured at Anime Expo 2025. One of the key images from anime was prominently displayed on the convention’s windows, accompanied by the Gundam Rising Event, featuring a Q&A and concert.

While the series has already finished airing, Prime Video continues to advertise Gundam GQuuuuuuX as one of its premier anime titles. The streamer released a same-day dub for the show as it aired, allowing dub watchers the opportunity to view the series the same day it airs in Japan. Despite this marketing push, there has been no confirmation of whether Gundam GQuuuuuuX will continue in any way. The creators of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX have suggested that the final episode was the end of the series as we know it.

Gundam GQuuuuuuX Promo Highlights Final Battle Against the White Devil

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX initially began as a series about underground mobile suit duels between teams of two called clan battles. MAV battles, which are where two mobile suit pilots team up to cover each other’s blind spots, were the major battling gimmick introduced in Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The show’s fights focused on protagonist Machu and Shuji, serving as each other’s MAVs, participating in clan battles. It was very reminiscent of the G Gundam‘s Gundam Tournament, except Gundam GQuuuuuuX would abandon the clan battles for a traditional political conflict. The promo video highlighted several scenes from those early clan battles, specifically a climactic moment where the Psycho Gundam attacks Side 6.

However, the biggest focus of the promo was the climactic duel between Machu in the GQuuuuuuX against Shuji in the iconic RX-78-2 Gundam from the original series. The series delved into alternate dimensions, with Shuji returning from an alternate universe with the classic RX to slay an alternate timeline Lalah Sune. The final battle was an almost abstract duel, with Shuji turning the RX into a giant-sized kaiju to fight off the GQuuuuuuX. The promo ends before revealing the outcome of the fight, encouraging watchers to check out the series on Amazon Prime Video.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has proven to be a success, with its prologue movie, Beginning, opening at number #1 in the Japanese box office. TM Network’s “BEYOND THE TIME” song from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack charted again after the music played in the penultimate episode of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The Gundam Rising event at Anime Expo was a joyous event that celebrated Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX ending while answering some fan queries. No word from Bandai Namco or Sunrise Studios, also known as Bandai Namco Filmworks, on when fans can expect the next main installment in the Gundam franchise.