Gundam GQuuuuuuX Message Shoots Down a Second Season

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX did what many never expected by taking anime fans into an alternate universe where the Principality of Zeon won the original conflict that kicked off the franchise. Thanks to Char discovering the Gundam before Amuro had the chance to, the Earth Federation could not stand up to Zeon’s armies but was not completely destroyed as a result. The latest Gundam anime focused on children helming the legendary mech suits and while they still had time ahead of them, it appears as though GQuuuuuuX fans shouldn’t expect the series to receive a second season. A message to the fans hints that the end has arrived for this new universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a message to fans, GQuuuuuuX confirmed that the “final episode”, episode twelve, had aired in Japan and the creators wished to give fans a well-earned thanks, “Thank you for watching GQuuuuuuX until the very end. Your feedback and various fan art have been a great source of motivation for our entire staff, allowing us to somehow make it to the final episode. We are deeply honored to have shared this animation with all of you. Thank you so much.” Despite this latest mech story ending, the franchise is far from finished.

GQuuuuuuX Ends, Gundam Continues

Gundam’s latest anime was created by none other than Hideaki Anno, the man responsible for the creation of Neon Genesis Evangelion. While the mech anime is a far cry from the cerebral story of the NERV pilots, it took some wild swings in Gundam lore when it came to creating a new universe. As of the writing of this article, it hasn’t been confirmed if Anno will return to the Gundam world but he certainly left his mark on the franchise.

Recently, the original creator of the franchise, Yoshiyuki Tomino, did not specifically confirm that he was working on a new anime project but hinted at what he’d like to do next in the Gundam universe. In a recent interview, Tomino stated, “The war in Ukraine has been going on for three years now and the conflict in Israel for 30 to 40 years. I don’t think we understand these things very well. So, the theme is whether humanity can stop this social behavior. When you say ‘I like Gundam,’ the words that come up are, of course, ‘mobile suit battles are cool.’ That is not the point. At all. My younger colleagues are making Gundam series today, and I don’t feel a sense of experience with war.”

One of the biggest upcoming anime projects will be the sequel to Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, which will ironically bring anime fans back to the original universe long after the conflict between Amuro and Char. The original film arrived in 2021, meaning it’s been quite some time since we followed the mech pilot pitched as the heir apparent to both the original hero and villain who kicked off the series.

Want to see if GQuuuuuuX will make some sort of return in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Gundam and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.