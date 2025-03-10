Gundam’s New Movie Celebrates Latest Milestone With New Giveaway (With a Catch)

Bandai Filmworks will be handing out a new giveaway for fans who attend Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- in theaters, but the catch is that it’s only for audiences in Japan. GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- launched in the country on January 17th, quickly becoming a box office hit. It opened number one in the Japanese box office and remained in the top ten a month after release. The series has just surpassed the 3 billion yen mark at the box office, the equivalent of over 20 million USD. That puts the series ahead of 1982’s Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space’s total gross, making -Beginning- the second highest-grossing film in the Gundam franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate the box office milestone, Japanese theaters will begin handing out special booklets that cover the film’s production. The booklet is labeled Anno Scenario and Design Works; it includes storylines and screenplay sections written by Hideaki Anno. The book also contained never-before-seen sketches for the film and the upcoming animated follow-up. The cover for the booklet features a colorless drawing by Hidenori Matsubara, the animation character director for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The book will be given out in Japanese theaters starting March 15, nearly two months after the film launched in the country.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Will Lead Into the New Anime

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is a compilation film for the upcoming Gundam anime by Sunrise Studios and Khara. -Beginning- goes over the first few episodes of the full Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime series set to launch on April 8th. The series is a collaboration between Sunrise, the studio behind Gundam since its inception, and Studio Khara, the same crew that helped create Neon Genesis Evangelion. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX takes place in an alternate timeline of the original Mobile Suit Gundam show where the Principality of Zeon won the One Year War rather than the Earth Federation.

The film covers the major changes in the war that led to the timeline splitting, including new interpretations of classic characters. The movie then moves forward in time to focus on a high school girl who gets her hands on the state-of-the-art GQuuuuuuX, GKwux. She becomes a pilot for an underground mecha fighting ring, partnering up with a war orphan girl and a mysterious boy with the infamous Red Gundam.

Sunrise/Studio Khara

Where Will You Be Able to Watch Gundam GQuuuuuuX?

Amazon announced it will be streaming the series, promising same-day worldwide release for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime show when it premiers in April. The company vows to have the series available on its Prime Video service in over 240 countries. Amazon will also provide a same-day dub for the series, giving fans the option to watch it either in its original Japanese or English. No dub cast announcement has been made yet at the time of this writing.

Amazon partnered with Studio Khara beforehand, having helped launch Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time worldwide in 2021. Amazon also re-dub the original Rebuild of Evangelion films and re-released them on Prime Video. Even though Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- wasn’t stated in the press release, it is assumed the film will also launch on Prime Video at some point.

H/T: Reddit