Gundam Just Announced a Spinoff for One of Its Best Anime

Raise your flag as Bandai Namco has announced a new short film to pair up with Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans – Urðr Hunt Special Edition: Path of the Little Challenger, the theatrical spin-off movie of Iron-Blooded Orphans. Bandai has released a trailer for the new short, called Makuai no Kusabi, featuring new action-packed scenes with the characters from the original show, specifically Mikazuki Augus and Orga Itsuka. The trailer showed a new variation of the Gundam Barbatos that was not shown in the original Iron-Blooded Orphans anime. The short will be screened alongside the Urðr Hunt movie, which is scheduled to release in Japanese cinemas on October 31st, with international releases set at a later date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Urðr Hunt was a mobile game within the same timeline as Iron-Blooded Orphans. It starred new characters and took place between the first and second seasons of the original show. The original Urðr Hunt app featured animated sections, also called episodes, that told the story of the game. The Urðr Hunt launched in November 2022, yet it quickly ended services in January 2024. Bandai Namco Filmworks, also known as Sunrise, decided to make the original story of Urðr Hunt into a film to celebrate Iron-Blooded Orphans‘ tenth anniversary.

New Short and Movie Celebrates Ten Years of Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Image Courtesy of Sunrise/Bandai Namco

The original Iron-Blooded Orphans starred the mercenary group known as Tekkadan, comprising orphan boys and young men who took command over their previous bosses. The show focused on Tekkadan’s rise to power and subsequent fall, starting as underdogs before earning a name for themselves. The group’s successful protection and transportation of politician Kudelia Aina Bernstein in Season One became renowned across the universe. Urðr Hunt follows the exploits of Wistario Afam, a young boy inspired by Tekkadan’s accomplishment. He meets a mysterious young girl who claims to be the guide to the “Urdr-Hunt,” setting up a new quest.

While Iron-Blooded Orphan remains somewhat divisive for its controversial ending, the series continues to be one of the more popular anime within the franchise. The Gundam Barbatos remains one of the most popular mobile suit designs in the entire franchise. To commemorate the tenth anniversary, Bandai has released an official Iron-Blooded Orphans tenth anniversary website on Gundam Info. The website features a thank-you message to fans for their support alongside word on Bandai’s plans for the series. Besides Urðr Hunt, there was also a spin-off manga title, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Steel Moon, also known as Gundam Gekko.

Play video

Whereas Iron-Blooded Orphans is celebrating its tenth anniversary, Bandai is also commemorating the 30th Anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. Bandai has collaborated with video games, including Overwatch and Call of Duty, to deliver exclusive Gundam Wing content. Bandai also partnered up with KFC to sell exclusive merchandise on Gundam Wing in select restaurants in China. Gundam Wing recently held a blow-out panel at the San Diego Comic-Con for its 30th Anniversary, premiering a new animated short that teases a new animated project based on the show’s controversial sequel manga, suggesting it may be getting an adaptation.

H/T: Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans – Urðr Hunt Official Website