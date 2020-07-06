Haikyuu Season 4B Shares New Key Visual

✖

Haikyuu!!'s fourth season might have delayed its second half due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now fans have gotten a new look at the second half of the season with a new key visual showing off the boys of Inarizaki High School's volleyball team. Debuting the much anticipated fourth season earlier this January, Haikyuu!! To The Top ended its initial run with a major cliffhanger teasing Karasuno's next big opponent in the Spring Nationals tournament. But while Season 4B was initially slated for a Summer release, it has since been delayed.

There is currently no new release date in place for the second half of Haikyuu!! To The Top yet as of this writing, but now it's clear that Season 4B is continuing to progress its production at a good pace. Especially when getting a look at the newest key visual for the rest of the fourth season! Releasing on the anime's official Twitter account, we got a slick look at all of the Inarizaki High School boys coming our way when the anime makes its grand return! Check out the newest visual below:

Haikyuu!! To The Top has also confirmed the extended cast of Inarizaki High School's volleyball team as well with Mamoru Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Kenji Nojima as Kita Shinsuke, Jun Kasama as Ojiro Aran, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Suna Rintaro, Takumu Miyazono as Omimi Ren, Yamamoto Shouma as Ginjima Hotoshi, and Yoshiyuki Matsuura as Akagi Michinari.

The game against Inarizaki is arguably one of the best in the entire series overall, so there's going to be more fan hype than ever for these new episodes! ComicBook.com will keep you updated as to when a release date is confirmed and announced! Are you excited to see the second half of Haikyuu!! To The Top?

