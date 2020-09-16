Haikyuu Cosplay Taps Into the Power of Shoyo's Spikes

✖

Haruichi Furudate's Haikyuu remains one of the best action anime and manga franchises ever to spring from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now one awesome cosplay has tapped into the power of Shoyo Hinata's spikes. As we had seen through the series since the beginning, Shoyo Hinata's best feature was his inability to give up when push came to shove. The entire series had a major core of Hinata working his hardest to match those who were physically superior to him as best he could. His response? To get his jump higher than seemingly physically possible to take his opponents by surprise.

This resulted in one of the coolest running moments in the series that saw Shoyo set himself up for a spike with a super high jump. This got him the extra height he needed, just in time, and it looked cool in both the original manga and anime runs of the series. Furudate always got recognition for how well the series' volleyball playing translated to the real life sport, and now one cosplay proves just that by recreating Shoyo's spike.

Artist @annjelife (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) poised themselves for one of Shoyo Hinata's spikes together with artist @akemi101xoxo (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), who brought Kei Tsukishima to life, and resulted in one awesome recreation of the series as a whole. Check it out:

Although the original run of Haikyuu's manga came to an end earlier this year, the anime adaptation of the series is still running strong. The second half of the fourth season, Haikyuu!! To The Top, will be making its grand return to screens this Fall after being delayed from its initial release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature one of the best matches in the series overall when it returns, and you can be sure Hinata will have some cool looking spikes.

What were some of your favorite Shoyo Hinata spikes in Haikyuu overall? What are some of your favorite matches? Excited to see what's to come in the rest of the fourth season this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!