Hatsune Miku Locks Down an Epic Gundam Crossover

When it comes to collaborating, Hatsune Miku has things on lock. The vocaloid has been around for nearly 20 years, and in that time, the virtual idol has become a pop culture princess. From music videos to TV series, Hatsune Miku has done it all, and that includes crossovers. The idol has stepped into a number of IPs over the years, and now Hatsune Miku is eager to give the Gundam universe a spin.

Yes, that is right. Mobile Suit Gundam is teaming up with Hatsune Miku. The special event was teased earlier this week by the Gundam Metaverse Project, and now the collaboration is confirmed. The metaverse will host a Hatsune Miku concert for users in December, and it will bring the singer up close with our favorite mechs.

HATSUNE MIKU TAKES ON THE GUNDAM UNIVERSE

As you can see below, Hatsune Miku x Gundam will be a rather involved crossover. Rather than a simple merchandise drop, the vocaloid is doing a concert in tandem with the Gundam Metaverse Project. On December 5th and December 9th, fans will be able to pop into the metaverse and watch Hatsune Miku perform a VR concert.

And let us be so real right now. If we don’t see a few Gundam suits act as back-up dancers for Hatsune Miku, then there is no justice in this world.

So far, few details about the metaverse concert have been shared, but Gundam has said this collaboration was crafted to honor a major anniversary. The anime franchise turns 45 years old in 2024, believe it or not. Hatsune Miku agreed to help ring in the big birthday for Gundam, and beyond this special concert, other goodies like merchandise will be released to mark the milestone anniversary.

HATSUNE MIKU HAS A LONG HISTORY OF COLLABS

Clearly, Hatsune Miku has nabbed itself a big crossover with Gundam, but the sci-fi series is hardly the first to court the vocaloid. Since the idol debuted in 2007 under Crypton Future Media, Hatsune Miku has collaborated with tons of IPs. From Sonic the Hedgehog to Persona and Just Dance, the idol is hard to avoid.

Most recently, Hatsune Miku struck out with several global collaborations. One of these was through Pokemon as the brand launched Project Voltage with the vocaloid. Hatsune Miku also partnered with Magic: The Gathering recently on her own Secret Lair deck. Now, the team at Gundam has swooped in with an invitation for Hatsune Miku, and the virtual idol could hardly decline the historic offer.

Outside of collaborations, Hatsune Miku is thriving these days on her own. Not long ago, reports confirmed P.A. Works is producing a full-blown movie centered around the vocaloid. The movie, which is titled Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage, is set to debut in January 2025. The anime feature will adapt content from one of Hatsune Miku’s top mobile games and tell the story of a young girl who loves music. During a day out, the girl hears Hatsune Miku singing though no one else hears, and she learns the vocaloid is having trouble reaching fans with her music. Armed with music, the two team up to reignite their passions for music, so Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage will be feel-good film for fans everywhere to binge.

What do you make of this latest Hatsune Miku collaboration? Do you want the idol to get her very own Gundam suit?


