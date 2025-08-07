Hazbin Hotel Set To Unleash Major News (And You Can Watch It Live)

This October, the Hazbin Hotel will swing open its doors once again on Amazon, seeing Charlie Morningstar and her underworld brethren tackle season two. Earlier this year, it was announced that Prime Video wouldn’t just be housing Charlie’s story, but the other Hellaverse series known as Helluva Boss. With both series brought to life by the company SpindleHorse, the animators are teasing some big news at this year’s Animate! Orlando convention, which is taking place far sooner than you might expect. Buckle up, Hellaverse enthusiasts, because it appears that something big is coming our way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Saturday, August 9th, Hellaverse creator Vivienne Medrano is planning to reveal not just a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her series, but is also planning to reveal a new look at “something special.” Joining Medrano are Hazbin Hotel Episode Director Skye Henwood, Hazbin Hotel Art Director Sam Miller, Helluva Boss Animation Director Mel Mrozek, Helluva Boss Art Director Amanda Heard, and SpindleHorse storyboard director Tony Raphielle Somerville. While not confirmed, Animate! Orlando also teased that a very special guest will be joining the panel. Luckily, even if you can’t make it to Florida, the event will be livestreamed, which you’ll be able to watch via the YouTube video below.

Play video

The Hellaverse Expands

Medrano shared an official statement when it comes to the upcoming panel, “The SpindleHorse Team can’t wait to give you all a peek behind the scenes as well as share what’s next for the studio. Most of all though we are extremely excited to give you all an exclusive first look at something special we’ve been working on!”

President and Founder of Animate! Orlando’s parent company also was excited for SpindleHorse’s panel, “We truly couldn’t be more excited to host this exclusive SpindleHorse panel. The passion that Hellaverse fans have is unmatched right now, and this panel is a can’t miss event for both fans and press alike.”

The Hellaverse Crossover on The Way

The big reveal could potentially be about the meeting of Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel’s worlds. In the past, the Hellaverse’s creators have confirmed that the hotel and I.M.P. would be meeting, but not in the way that many expect. Voice actor Brandon Rogers, who portrays Blitzo, talked about the crossover that took place for the Amazon Prime Video announcement and how he approaches being asked about the upcoming project,

“It was crazy reading that script. I don’t think I fully read the script until I showed up in the studio. When you see Blitz and Charlie’s names next to each other, it’s really trippy. Like, wow, it’s really happening and we’re doing it. Nearly every con, I have a fan approach me about the crossover, asking if I can tell them what’s going to happen. Could you imagine if I told you, right here, right now, you’re 14 years old and I’m going to tell you? I think it’s really cool that so many people want to know so bad, because it means that they’re super invested in it.”