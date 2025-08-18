Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Gets the Update Fans Have Been Waiting For

While MAPPA focuses on its major franchises like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise fans have been left on the sidelines, desperately awaiting the anime’s second season. In January of this year, the second season received its biggest update so far, when the first trailer for Hell’s Paradise Season 2 unveiled the return of Gabimaru and Sagiri Yamada on the treacherous island. However, since the trailer, news has gone radio silent once again. However, the manga’s author, Yuji Kaku, has teased that big things are on the way.

Hell’s Paradise: Jogukuraku was first serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ in 2018 and came to a close in January 2021. MAPPA’s anime adaptation debuted in 2023, with the first season running for a total of 12 episodes. The anime was a major success, garnering great reviews and strong online reactions from fans. However, with MAPPA also responsible for some of the biggest IPs in anime, Hell’s Paradise Season 2 got shoved aside while the studio worked on the Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc and Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Arc movies. Thankfully, Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise is slowly approaching, and Yuji Kaku’s update has fans even more excited.

Yuji Kaku recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to update fans on the status of Hell’s Paradise, as well as a mystery new project. Regarding the former, the writer confirmed that Season 2 will receive more gradual updates in the future. “Things have finally settled down, so I plan to resume sharing updates about the Jigokuraku game and the second season of the anime moving forward.”

Yuji Kaku didn’t confirm anything new about Hell’s Paradise Season 2. Any updates from the writer are expected to follow official announcements made by MAPPA and the show’s official social media platforms. Along with the update, Kaku also shared a new illustration showcasing the female characters from Hell’s Paradise. Check it out below.

The game in question is Jigokuraku: Paradise Battle, which also received its first trailer in March. MAPPA is providing editorial supervision on the game, which has been described as a “survival RPG.” The game currently has a broad release window of 2025. Expect one of Yuji Kaku’s updates to unveil the game’s official release date.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Releases Next January

There’s a lot riding on Hell’s Paradise‘s second season. Season 1 was a major hit with fans, with many proclaiming it as one of the most underrated shonen adaptations in wider anime circles. Not only does Hell’s Paradise Season 2 have to live up to the strong quality of the debut season, but the show’s sophomore outing will likely cement its status and popularity with more casual anime fans.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 is currently slated to release in January 2026. An exact release date has not yet been revealed. However, expect it to drop in the first weeks of January, which is when the Winter anime season officially begins.

