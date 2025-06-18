Hulu Is Letting Fans Step Into Naruto, Dandadan, and Other Worlds Soon

Anime enthusiasts, prepare for an exciting experience at Anime Expo! Hulu recently announced that the streaming service will be bringing the “Hulu Animayhem City” activation to the convention, held from July 3rd to July 6th, 2025. This immersive modern metropolis is designed to transport fans into the heart of their favorite anime worlds, celebrating popular titles such as Naruto Shippuden, Dan Da Dan, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and One-Punch Man.

Hulu Animayhem City promises a vibrant city brimming with hidden gems, iconic characters, and interactive opportunities that will bring the realm of anime to life on the floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center. Fans will be able to experience unique photo opportunities, engaging activities, and exclusive themed memorabilia to take home. This activation goes beyond a simple booth; it’s an entire cityscape crafted to deepen the connection between fans and the anime they adore.

Step Into the World of Anime’s Most Beloved Characters and Iconic Scenes

At the epicenter of Hulu Animayhem City, attendees will discover Shibuya Crossing‒ a city hub that will feature 2D cutout characters from a variety of shows. This central area will serve as a photo-op location, with video takeovers focusing on the four highlighted series and other fan-favorite anime content available on Hulu. For those eager to step into the shoes of a hero, the One-Punch Man photo opportunity invites guests to strike a pose alongside Saitama, Genos, Tornado, Garou, Silver Fang, and Superalloy Black Luster, daring them to capture a moment before the inevitable “one punch.” This interactive setup is designed to bring the comedic and powerful world of One-Punch Man directly to attendees, allowing everyone to take part in the action.

Meanwhile, fans of Dan Da Dan can join Momo and Okarun in a thrilling chase! 2D cutouts plucked directly from the anime encourage guests to run away in a hilarious attempt to escape the colossal Earthbound Spirit Crab monster, aka Turbo Grannie. This photo op perfectly captures the quirky and fast-paced nature of Dan Da Dan, making one feel as though they are part of the action. Beware of aliens and ghosts!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fans will have the chance to see Orihime, Ichigo, Uryu, and other memorable characters, and even wield iconic props from the series for a truly authentic experience. And last but certainly not least, Naruto Shippuden lovers can journey to the iconic Valley of the End to pose alongside favorite ninja‒ Naruto, Itachi, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Sakura, capturing a snapshot truly worthy of the Hidden Leaf Village. The classic location of Naruto and Sasuke’s epic final battle is a nostalgic and powerful backdrop for fans to connect with one of anime’s most enduring and beloved sagas.

Beyond the photo opportunities, Hulu Animayhem City invites fans to take a moment or two to relax during the long day as a convention attendee. Two dedicated Hulu Animayhem City Lounge areas will offer cozy café seating, Hulu-branded pillows, and charging stations, giving fans a cozy space to relax, recharge, and chat about all their anime adventures before diving back into the excitement. The lounge areas ensure that the Animayhem City experience is as comfortable as it is thrilling, catering to every aspect of the fan journey. Hulu Animayhem City at Anime Expo 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable event for anime fans, allowing them to step directly into the worlds they’ve come to know and love over the years.