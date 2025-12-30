Hulu’s Coolest Shonen Jump Anime Confirms It Will Return With Season 2 (First Look Revealed)

Hulu’s coolest Shonen Jump exclusive anime has confirmed that it’s going to be returning for a second season, so fans need to pay attention. Now that 2026 is at hand, it means we’re about to get a whole new wave of anime making their debuts. It’s going to include a number of franchises from the pages of Shonen Jump magazine that are returning for new episodes, and even more that are finally going to make their premiere. But there are still a few other franchises that fans have been waiting to get new updates for. Luckily, there’s been a great update for Undead Unluck.

It’s been some time since the end of its first season, but Undead Unluck made its return during the holiday season with a brand new special showing off a new story not seen in the anime or manga before. This was far from the full second season continuation that fans of the series had been hoping to get once that first season ended, but thankfully it has now been confirmed that Undead Unluck is indeed now in the works on Season 2. Check out the first look below.

Undead Unluck Season 2 Announced

Courtesy of Shueisha

Undead Unluck Season 2 is now announced to be in the works following the release of the Undead Unluck Winter Arc special, and it features a new look at Shen from series creator Yoshifumi Tozuka himself. There are still a lot of questions up in the air for the new season, however, such as release date or window, production studio or staff, or even any potential returning cast members. But now that the second season has been confirmed, it won’t be too long before we see more details revealed for the new episodes.

Undead Unluck brought its manga run to an end with Shonen Jump at the start of 2025, so fans have been itching for the series to make its comeback. It did with the Winter Arc special that premiered on Christmas day, and with it is now streaming exclusively with Hulu much like the first season of the series. It’s presumed that this second season will remain an exclusive with the platform, but anything can happen within the next couple of years as the new season develops.

What Is Undead Unluck Winter Arc?

Courtesy of E&H Production

Undead Unluck Winter Arc is directed by Sunghoo Park for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Eiichiro Oda’s Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation), and brings back some of the staff from the first season with Yamato Haishima returning to provide the screenplay, Hideyuki Morioka and Shun’ichi Ishimoto designing the characters, Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music, and David Production (the studio behind the first season) providing consultation.

It’s a brand new story that’s serving as a bridge between the events of the first and second season from series creator Yoshifumi Tozuka himself with newly designed characters, Kensho Ono as Tella and Takehito Koyasu as Balance, a brand new UMA. This ended up being the first salvo in a wicked sick future for the anime, now fans just need to patiently wait to see what could be coming next.

