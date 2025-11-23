New Undead Unluck Trailer Hypes Anime’s Comeback Ahead of Christmas Premiere

Undead Unluck is coming back to the world of anime to help ring in the holidays, and the anime has dropped a new trailer and poster for its return ahead of its premiere. Yoshifumi Tozuka’s Undead Unluck might not be the most popular franchise to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the last ten years, but it’s got a lot of fans who have been hoping to see the anime ever since its first season came to an end. That’s even more true following the end of the manga’s run earlier this year, so thankfully the anime is coming back very soon.

Undead Unluck will be officially making its comeback to screens later this December with a brand new anime story that was not seen in the manga’s version of the events, and has been fairly mysterious in terms of what to expect. That’s all changed with a new update that has not only dropped a new poster for the upcoming Undead Unluck special, but a new trailer as well. Hyping up the debut of its theme songs, “01” and “02” as performed by Queen Bee, you can check it all out in action below.

What to Know for Undead Unluck Winter Arc

Undead Unluck Winter Arc will be making its debut on December 25th in Japan, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this writing. This will be an hour long new episode of the anime, and feature a new story and characters crafted by original creator Yoshifumi Tozuka not seen in the manga’s events. New additions to the voice cast for the special include Kensho Ono as Tella and Takehito Koyasu as Balance, a brand new UMA being introduced in the new special.

There are some changes happening behind the scenes as well as this new special is not going to be entirely like the first season of the TV anime. Though it brings back some of the members of the first season’s staff such as Yamato Haishima returning to provide the screenplay, Hideyuki Morioka and Shun’ichi Ishimoto designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, David Production (the studio behind the first season) is only going to be providing consultation for the new special. Instead, there’s a new but familiar director behind this new entry.

Is Undead Unluck Getting a Season 2?

Sunghoo Park will be directing Undead Unluck Winter Arc for E&H Production, and that might seem familiar to fans of the director’s work. Following some standout efforts with Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season, Park broke off to form his own E&H Production studio that has delivered some notable releases in the last few years. This not only included controversial hits like Ninja Kamui (which has been renewed for more episodes with Adult Swim), but also other notable specials like the adaptation for Eiichiro Oda’s Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.

This special falling under a new studio might also mean that a second season of Undead Unluck won’t be happening anytime soon either. David Production is currently very busy with new seasons of Fire Force and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, so it might be awhile before fans get to see this show return for new episodes. That could end up changing after the special premieres later this year, so fans should keep an eye out to see what’s next.

