Hunter x Hunter Tattoo Focuses On The Heroes Of The Anime

Hunter x Hunter's anime and manga might still be on hiatus, but it's clear that even though the anime franchise created by Yoshihiro Togashi might not be returning any time soon, the fan base is as passionate as ever when it comes to the adventures of Gon and his fellow hunters. Though Gon and Killua could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds and personalities, the friendship they were able to forge in the series has become one of the favorite parts of the Shonen series for fans that have been following the series for years on end.

The friendship between the two young hunters began during the Hunter License Exam, which saw warriors from all around the world attempting to get the coveted "Hunter License", which grants them benefits and privileges that no one on the Earth can have. As mentioned previously, the differences between the two young heroes are stark, with Gon having been raised peacefully in a fishing village, and Killua being raised by a family that has become some of the deadliest assassins the world has ever seen. While their personalities certainly tend to clash, it's clear that the two have become fast friends despite their clashing backgrounds.

Instagram User Felipe Kross shared this slick Hunter x Hunter tattoo, featuring Gon and Killua and helping to highlight the differences between the two protagonists as they take very different approaches to life-based on their respective upbringings:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felipe Kross (@fetattooer)

While the anime adaptation of the series might have ended in 2014, the manga has continued the story of the young hunters, but unfortunately hasn't released a new volume since 2019, leaving many fans wondering if they will ever see the series continue. With no news about the anime franchise's return, the series recently made the news for its Escape Room Game, which paid a heartwarming homage to the late actor of Leorio, Keiji Fujiwara. With Gon, Killua, and Karipika stating in the game that Leorio's "mic was broken", it was clear that the creators wanted to not re-cast Leorio for this new project.

Are you dying for the return of Hunter x Hunter? What is the greatest anime tattoo that you've ever seen in your life?