Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Fiercely Brings Chrollo to Life

Hunter x Hunter might still be in the midst of one of its longest hiatuses yet, but fans have keep on with the series thanks to strong characters throughout like Chrollo Lucifer. As we head into the midway point of the year and there are still no signs of Yoshihiro Togashi returning to Hunter x Hunter's manga any time soon, it has been up to the fans to keep the spirit of the series alive. Not only has the series been a strong choice of new anime to pick up during the quarantine era, but these revisits have shown more fans characters like Chrollo.

Chrollo Lucifer serves as the leader of the Phantom Troupe, one of the key factions in the series overall, and he's just as mysterious as the rest of the members in the group. One of the reasons fans want to see the series continue most of all is the fact that Chrollo still has plenty to show off in the series along with the rest of the group.

Artist Ank_CosArt (who you can find on Instagram here) offers up another great reminder as to why Chrollo is such an enigmatic and impressive presence in the series overall with some stunning Hunter x Hunter cosplay. Chrollo has had some great looks throughout the series as a whole, but this cosplay taps into one of the best! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ank_CosArt (@ank_cosart) on May 24, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

Hunter x Hunter didn't release a single new chapter in 2019, and 2020 is sadly looking to follow in its footsteps thanks to several new unavoidable factors presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's been one of the longest pauses yet, but hopefully the manga has some great moments in store for when it makes its big return after such a long time away. Then again, that's if the series comes back this year at all!

Are you one of the many Hunter x Hunter fans waiting for the series to come back from hiatus too? What are you hoping to see from Chrollo and the rest of the Phantom Troupe if and when the manga returns? What do you think Chrollo's ultimate goal is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

