Hunter x Hunter Kicks Off Massive Free Anime Marathon With Pluto TV

Hunter x Hunter is one of the best action anime of all time, and now there’s a huge free episode marathon airing all this week with Pluto TV. The streaming service has always been a fun place to watch your favorite anime offerings for free, and Pluto TV recently made a huge update to its catalog. This Spring saw the streaming service added over 800 hours of new anime programming as part of a huge new endeavor, and Pluto TV is celebrating with some cool marathons of its biggest offerings. This week it’s all about Hunter x Hunter, so it’s the best time to catch up.

Pluto TV has announced that they have kicked off a huge new Hunter x Hunter marathon on the Anime All Day channel with the service (which you can find here). From now through Sunday, May 18th, fans can check out the anime’s airings with the service and catch up with as much Hunter x Hunter as they want. And like everything else with Pluto TV, it’s all available completely for free. So it’s going to be the best option for fans of the anime who aren’t completely up to date with everything.

Pluto TV Has More Marathons Coming This May

Pluto TV has more marathons planned through the rest of the month thanks to all of this new content added to their library. And it breaks down as such (as detailed via press release):

Anime All Day (Channel HERE)

Monday, May 19 – Sunday, May 25: Buckle up for high-octane nostalgia with the Speed Racer marathon, showcasing the original Mach 5 adventures.

Monday, May 26 – Saturday, May 31: Step into the shadows with a full-throttle Death Note marathon — from Light's first encounter with Ryuk to the psychological warfare with L.

ANIME x HIDIVE (Channel HERE)

Saturday, May 17 – Sunday, May 18: Celebrate the light-hearted charm of K-On! with an extended weekend marathon of this beloved music-themed slice-of-life series.

Saturday, May 24 (All Day): It's teen angst meets romantic comedy in an all-day My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU marathon.

Friday, May 30 – Saturday, May 31: Prepare for tears and timeless emotion with a two-day Clannad marathon.

Pluto TV Anime Movies

Saturday, May 17 (1:00 PM – 3:30 AM): Enter the soul society with an epic Bleach movie marathon.

Sunday, May 18 (7:00 PM – 2:00 AM): Double the drama with a HUNTERxHUNTER movie double feature.

Saturday, May 24 – Sunday, May 25: Ninja fans, rejoice! It's a Naruto movie weekend marathon.

Friday, May 30 (All Day): Travel back in time with a nostalgic 80s–90s Throwback Anime Movie Marathon.

Saturday, May 31 (All Day): Enjoy a double feature of classic cool with Urusei Yatsura and City Hunter movie marathons.

Special Spotlights

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Saturday, May 17 @ 4:00 PM: The duel is on with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Movie Marathon, featuring Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, The Dark Side of Dimensions, and Bonds Beyond Time.

Lupin the 3rd – Saturday, May 24 @ 4:00 PM: Heists, humor, and hijinks with a Lupin the 3rd Movie Marathon.

Why You Should Watch Hunter x Hunter

Originally created by the same mind behind Yu Yu Hakusho, Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter is highly touted as one of the best action anime releases of all time. It’s an anime that unfortunately never quite got to adapt Togashi’s still ongoing manga series all the way through, but it’s still got some of the most memorable arcs that fans still enjoy to this day. In fact, some of these arcs seemed to even have inspired major recent hits like Solo Leveling too.

But now that it’s going to be airing all of its episodes this week completely for free with Pluto TV, it’s the perfect time to catch up with it all.