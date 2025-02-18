Ichi the Witch Takes a Dark Jujutsu Kaisen-Style Twist With New Companion

Ichi the Witch is one of the hottest manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump. As the manga has released 22 chapters by now, the story is now finally taking shape. Following Ichi, the first male witch in the world, the story explores a world where magic exists in the form of magical creatures known as Majiks. Normally, only witches have an affinity to magic, and they can acquire Majiks by passing certain trials. Every Majik has a unique trial that’s often too difficult. Even so, there are several witches in the Mantinel Witches Association.

Ichi’s situation is unique even though most witches have accepted him as one of their own, the challenge lies in convincing the public that he isn’t a threat to them. While he was welcomed warmly in a small village, there was no guarantee that everyone would accept a male witch. As the association ponders over what to do with him, the World Hater Majik makes his move. He is by far the most powerful Majik in the story and will continue to cause trouble for Ichi and the others in the future. However, as the latest chapter ends, the story takes a dark turn, with grim and imposing gory paneling like that of Jujutsu Kaisen, as we witness a gruesome scene with the introduction of a new character.

Ichi the Witch Chapter 22 Teases a Violent New Character

The prophecy changes everything we know about the story so far. Till now, Ichi the Witch was setting up the main plot as we know that Ichi will play a major role in the future. The World Hater Majik is considered the greatest enemy of the association and the main antagonist of the story so far. According to the prophecy, Ichi is a messiah who will acquire the World Hater Majik, but that will also end his life. Ichi doesn’t seem too bothered by it since his only goal for now is to acquire the S-tier Majik.

Even so, Descarras feels responsible for his current situation and asks him to be her family. She also makes him sign a mentor-student contract, binding him to her so she can look out for the kid. As the latest Chapter 22 of Ichi the Witch ends, Jikishirone hands down another prophecy before going on a vacation. She suggests Ichi travel to the joyous land of Bakugami and acquire the Majik that slumbers there.

This will help him prepare for the battle against the World Hater Majik. Additionally, Ichi will also find a reliable companion in Bakugami. As soon as the chapter mentions a companion, the scene shifts to a bloody forest where a man is torturing a Majik and asking how to acquire it. The scene is gruesome, with its depiction of death or even just mutilation having raw characteristics similar to Jujutsu Kaisen or even Yu Yu Hakusho. So far, it was believed that Ichi is the only man capable of using Majik, but this chapter confirms there are more. Not only that, but the latest chapter almost confirms that the mysterious man will be the new companion the Oracle Witch talked about.