Ichi the Witch’s Latest Release Quietly Removes One Important Detail

Ichi the Witch is currently one of the biggest trending manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump. The series has only released 22 chapters so far and is already loved among fans. Ichi has come a long way since he acquired a powerful Majik, King Uroro. As the Witches continue to dwell on making his powers public or not, the manga introduces the World Hater Majik. He is by far the most powerful Majik the story has introduced so far. Even with all of Desscaras’ power, the S-tier Majik was able to run away.

After the battle is over, Jikishirone, the Oracle Witch, whose body has been taken over by the Prophecy Majik, announces Ichi’s tragic fate. Ichi is a messiah who can stop the World Hater Majik, but there’s a catch. Once Ichi successfully defeats the World Hater Majik, he, too, will die. Since the Prophecy Majik is always right with her predictions, everyone believes that the deadly future will soon arrive. As the latest Ichi the Witch Chapter 22 ends, an unknown character makes his debut. While the English translation doesn’t reveal anything about the mysterious character, the editor’s note drops a major hint.

VIZ left out an important detail in the new Ichi the Witch chapter. Normally, chapters include editor's notes, and this week's is quite important, but we don't have it, "In this new land of adventure, a "man" who tramples/crushes on magic appears!#IchiTheWitch | #MadannoIchi pic.twitter.com/TGwUD8y7rR — Ichi The Witch (@IchitheWitch_) February 16, 2025

Ichi the Witch Chapter 22 Editor’s Notes Confirm the Mysterious Character’s Species

As a fan account on X @IchitheWitch_ shares, “VIZ left out an important detail in the new Ichi the Witch chapter. Normally, chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump include editor’s notes which either clarify plot elements for readers or even announce chapter hiatuses. This week’s editor’s note is quite important, but since we don’t have it, we have provided the translation, ‘In this new land of adventure, a man who tramples/crushes on magic appears!’”

While the translated version of the manga doesn’t confirm it, the editor’s note reveals that the mysterious character is a man. Viz generally doesn’t include editor’s notes with the manga translations as they aim to provide a streamlined reading experience for the audience. They purposefully avoid adding such sentences to maintain the flow and natural reading experience of the manga. Furthermore, the editor’s notes are intentionally funny, irreverent, and satirical. By avoiding editor’s notes, Viz maintains the raw, over-the-top, and often nonsensical tone that makes its content unique.

Judging by the mysterious man’s actions, he’s clearly one of the most powerful characters we have seen. He’s torturing a Majik and asking how to acquire it. The scene is bloody and gruesome, indicating many Majiks have suffered at his hands. This is a major turning point in the story, as Ichi is the only known male witch in the world. However, he’s already a rare case. The world still doesn’t know it’s possible for more than one man to acquire Majiks by passing their trials.

The ongoing arc is certainly brutal to him as he accepts the prophecy and doesn’t mind dying as long as he can stop the World Hater Majik. However, Descarras, who feels responsible for Ichi, proposes to make him a family member. The two sign a mentor-student contract. Although she is having fun with ordering her around, it’s clearly her way of looking out for him. When the worst-case scenario happens, she will be there to look out for him.

Discrepancy captured originally by IchitheWitch_ on X. Ichi the Witch can be read either through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump subscription service or via Manga Plus.