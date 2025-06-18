10 Best Manga That Need Anime Adaptations ASAP

The anime industry is growing ever so rapidly, and fans are always on the lookout for the next big hit. Most of the anime are based on manga, and some are even adapted from light novels and video games. However, not all deserving titles get the attention from a studio they deserve, while some take longer than usual to finally get an adaptation. Telling exceptional stories within black and white panels, manga is now a globally renowned medium for entertainment. However, even though the art can be gorgeous, the stories often don’t hit us the same if it’s not animation.

Each year, hundreds of fresh, innovative adaptations make their appearance, but many more stories are awaiting their turn. Anime adaptations don’t always depend on a manga’s popularity, but also on factors like budget constraints, studio scheduling, and market trends. This is why, even a few Shonen Jump series, which include some of the most popular manga, often take years to announce an anime. This list consists of some of the most unique and brilliant manga, some of which are bound to get their own anime sooner or later, while others might go unnoticed forever.

1) Centuria

Shueisha

Centuria is a dark fantasy manga centering around Julian, a young boy stowing away on a slave ship after killing the man his mother sold him to. Despite being forced into slavery, he finds solace among his fellow slaves on the ship. He grew close to Mira, a pregnant woman who treats him like her son. Unfortunately, once tragedy strikes, Julian is unable to help the people who lend him a helping hand. The ship’s captain mercilessly massacres the slaves and unintentionally summons a mysterious sea entity.

In exchange for the blood of the 100 slaves, including Mira, who had just given birth, Julian is granted their combined strength and lives. With his newfound powers, Julian embarks on a journey to raise Mira’s newborn daughter, Diana, and give her the love she deserves. However, the path to freedom isn’t easy for him, as more gruesome trials lie ahead for the two of them. Thanks to the unique storytelling and intriguing characters, Centuria is steadily building its fan base ever since its debut in April 2024.

2) Gokurakugai

SHUEISHA

This supernatural action manga is set in Gokurakugai, meaning Paradise District, which is a vibrant area with a dark hidden secret. The story focuses on Tao and Alma, two troubleshooters for hire, working in the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization. Their primary job is to solve various cases, such as finding missing people or dealing with gang-related issues, especially those missions that revolve around mysterious evil creatures known as Magas.

Tao is skilled at handling any threat she faces and has a troubled past, which led her to take on such a dangerous job. On the other hand, Alma is a teenage boy with a kind heart who isn’t completely human. His past remains a secret as he navigates through his identity and embraces his humanity. Despite debuting in 2022, Gokurakugai doesn’t have many chapters since it’s a monthly manga. However, considering its popularity, it won’t be long before it gets an anime adaptation.

3) Akane-Banashi

Shueisha

This Shonen Jump hit follows Akane Osaki, a young girl determined to become a master of rakugo, a traditional form of Japanese storytelling. Her father, Sinta Arakawa, was a talented rakugoka (rakugo performer) who aimed to reach the prestigious shin’uchi rank but was expelled by the strict master Issho Arakawa without any clear explanation. Deeply affected by the injustice her father faced, Akane decides to pursue the art and uncover the truth behind her father’s expulsion.

Blessed with the same talent and passion for storytelling as her father, she embarks on a quest to master the art while facing tough competition, traditional expectations, and the judgment of senior performers along the way. She seeks to revolutionize the art and make a name for herself in a male-dominated world of storytelling. As a popular WSJ manga, Akane-Banashi’s anime debut might be sooner than you think.

4) Kagurabachi

Shueisha

The face of the new wave of dark shonen fantasy stars Chihiro Rokuhira, the son of a legendary swordsmith, Kunishige Rokuhira. The father and son duo lived peaceful lives after the war, that is, until a mysterious group of sorcerers, known as the Hishaku, murdered Chihiro’s father in cold blood and stole his Enchanted Blades. The blades are known to possess unique and devastating powers that changed the tide of the war. However, no one knew Kunishige created another sword, Enten, just for his son.

With his father’s last legacy in his hands, Chihiro swears to retrieve the enchanted blades and stop the Hishaku from wreaking more havoc. The story is set in modern-day Japan, blending urban fantasy with traditional swordsmanship. Kagurabachi had the most popular debut among WSJ series in a while, and it’s only continuing to grow in popularity thanks to its brilliant storytelling. So, it’s safe to say that it’s only a matter of time before Kagurabachi gets its own anime.

5) Ichi the Witch

Shueisha

Ichi the Witch is set in a world where magic exists in the form of Majiks, powerful creatures that allow a witch to gain power as long as they pass trials to acquire it. Throughout history, only women have shown an affinity for magic, until Ichi steps into the picture. As a lone hunter, he spends his days in Druid Mountain, occasionally visiting the nearby village. However, Witches suddenly show up on the mountain when they try to acquire a hostile and incredibly powerful Majik.

The challenge is that a woman can’t scratch the Majik’s heart. As someone who has exceptional skills and reflexes, Ichi easily defeats the Majik, but no one could’ve imagined he would become the first male witch known to mankind. The series is one of the WSJ’s latest hits and continues to surprise fans with its unique power system and intriguing characters. Ichi the Witch is fairly new for an anime adaptation, but if it keeps the same momentum, we might hear some exciting news in a year or two.

6) Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi

Shueisha

Unlike what the title suggests, Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi is actually a wholesome comedy manga set in a world where demons invade the human world. The series follows Kiyoshi Harai, a 16-year-old prodigy, the youngest ever graduate from the Exorcist Academy. He is hailed as the strongest exorcist in history, but beneath his unparalleled power, Kiyoshi hides a secret – he is terrified of demons. Even to this day, he is haunted by the memory of a demon killing his parents when he was a child.

However, despite his fear, Kiyoshi vows to protect others by using his powers to exorcise demons. His missions, despite the dangers involved, are often accompanied by comedic moments highlighting the contrast between his fear and his exceptional abilities. The manga debuted last year and is one of the hottest WSJ series right now, recommended by the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, himself.

7) 20th Century Boys

Shogakukan

Even among seinen’s stellar library of series, you won’t often come across something as exceptional as the award-winning manga, 20th Century Boys. Filled with Sci-Fi elements, mystery, and drama, the story is set in 1997, as the 20th century approaches its end. People all over the world are anxious that the world is changing for the worse. The story centers around Kenji Endo, a convenience store manager and a former rock musician. He discovers that people from his past are dying under unusual circumstances, and it’s related to a mysterious cult led by a man named “Friend.” He is using a symbol that Kenji and his childhood friends created in the 1960s, which is a part of a game they called the “Book of Prophecy.”

The book imagines a future where heroes would rise to stop an evil organization from destroying the world. Kenji is horrified to learn these childhood fantasies are being reenacted in real life, creating terror in Japan. He reunites with his friends to confront the threat, but the mysterious man has already become a global messiah, manipulating the world through fear and deception. The manga also has a sequel titled 21st Century Boys. Usually, anime adaptations are created to promote the ongoing manga and expand the fan base. However, since 20th Century Boys is already finished, it’s unclear if we will ever see the anime version of this story. It also doesn’t help that it’s a Seinen series, which doesn’t have nearly as much global recognition as mainstream Shonen shows.

8) Vagabond

Kodansha

Set in 16th-century Japan, the story follows Takezu Shinmen, a fierce and violent young warrior who survives the Battle of Sekigahara and sets out to become the strongest under the heavens. After being captured and reformed, he adopts the name Musashi Miyamoto and begins a long and solitary journey to understand the true meaning of strength. Throughout his journey, he duels rival swordsmen, including the deaf prodigy Sasaki Kojirō, and confronts not just enemies, but his own fears, ego, and emotional wounds.

The manga is a philosophical exploration of growth, discipline, and self-discovery. Unfortunately, due to Takehiko Inoue’s health, Vagabond went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015, and fans continue to await its return. Of course, the hiatus makes it even more difficult for the manga to get an anime adaptation. The series also went on a few hiatuses before 2015, but none of them lasted this long. Even so, Vagabond is one of the best historical series with breathtaking art and a captivating main character that deserves its story to be told among a global audience by bringing it to life in an anime version.

9) Our Dreams at Dusk

HiBaNa

In just 23 chapters, Our Dreams at Dusk’s manga captures a beautiful and melancholic coming-of-age story while exploring LGBTQ+ identity and self-acceptance in a rural coastal town of Japan. The story follows Tasuku Kaname, a closeted gay high school student, who is terrified of being outed. When a classmate glances at his phone, Tasuku believes his secret is out. Overwhelmed by shame and hopelessness, he contemplates ending his life but suddenly witnesses a mysterious woman leaping from a window and follows her to a rundown building known as the drop-in center.

The place becomes a sanctuary for people of all backgrounds dealing with personal and societal struggles, most of whom are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Through the guidance of the woman known as Someone-san, Tasuku meets several people, including a lesbian couple, a nonbinary person, and an asexual student. As he interacts with them, he slowly begins to explore his own identity and confront internalized fear and prejudice.

10) Choujin X

Shueisha

Choujin X is a dark fantasy manga by Sui Ishida, the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, so the two series share considerable similarities. The story is set in a world where Choujins, humans with superpowers, can either protect society or wreak havoc with their abilities. Tokio Kurohara, a passive and indecisive teenager, lives in the shadow of his brave best friend, Azuma Higashi. However, after a violent encounter with a rampaging Choujin, Tokio is forced to inject himself with a Choujin serum in order to survive.

However, he is now transformed into a grotesque being forced to enter a chaotic world filled with morally gray characters, experimental powers, and bizarre organizations. Choujin X has the same gorgeous art and complex storytelling that captured the hearts of Tokyo Ghoul fans. Having debuted in 2021, the manga is at this point overdue for an anime adaptation.