In/Spectre Season 2 Releases First Poster

It looks like In/Spectre will be going live with a new season before long! If you did not know, the series has kept fans on pause for a couple of years now. After season one ended in March 2020, all eyes were on Brain's Base for season two and work has been moving along on the series ever since. Now, the anime's comeback is around the corner, and we have been given our first look at season two.

As you can see below, new key art was released for In/Spectre, and it shows off season two ahead of its 2023 premiere. We can find Kotoko Iwanaga front and centre here while Kuro Sakuragawa stands just behind the heroine. And of course, a horde of yokai and spirits can be found loitering around the couple.

The Return of In/Spectre

With season two on the rise, In/Spectre fans can expect marketing to ramp up ahead of the comeback. At this point, we do know the new season is set to debut on January 9th. KanoeRana will be performing its opening theme "Yotogibanashi" while Mamoru Miyano oversees the ending theme with "Invincible Love".

READ MORE: In/Spectre Season 2 Releases New Trailer | In/Spectre Delays Season 2 Release

Of course, you can catch up with In/Spectre season one if you are not up to date on the supernatural shonen. Crunchyroll is streaming the full season subbed and dubbed, after all. So for those needing more details on the hit Kodansha series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The 17-year-old Kotoko has a unique situation. When she was a child, she was kidnapped by spirits called yōkai, and returned missing one leg and one eye. Since then, she has been able to communicate with otherworldly forces, both benevolent and dangerous. Kotoko is alone in her power until she learns that the crush she's watched from afar, Kurō, has had his own encounter with yōkai! As if being touched by the supernatural wasn't enough, Kurō's personal life is also in shambles. With their shared experiences and understanding, Kotoko and Kurō form a partnership to deal with mysteries, from ancient demons to the ghost of an idol. But for a girl who's used to dealing with spirits, winning love might prove to be the bigger challenge!"

What do you think about this first look at In/Spectre season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.